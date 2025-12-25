Could Kenny Minchey Be A Fit for Virginia Tech At Quarterback?

Virginia Tech football is on the search for its new starting quarterback. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility following his redshirt senior campaign in 2025; consequently, the Hokies now turn to either their internal pool or a far more likely proposition: the transfer portal. One option that could be an intriguing choice for the Hokies is Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey.

The now-redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining, enabling Minchey to play out the 2026 and 2027 campaigns for whatever school he transfers to (barring a medical redshirt).

NEW: Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/2reEq5a7YA pic.twitter.com/2tHbSLwzvw — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 8, 2025

Some statistics:

Minchey came out of high school as a four-star prospect, rated as the No. 169 player in the Class of 2023, also slotting in as the No. 14 quarterback in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in Tennessee.

In 2025, however, after Riley Leonard moved on to the NFL, Minchey lost the starting quarterback battle to CJ Carr and received scarce snaps. In three years, Minchey has gone 14-for-15 for 146 passing yards and no passing touchdowns.

Now entering the 2026 season as a redshirt junior transfer, Minchey is the 21st-rated player in the transfer class and ranks as the No. 7 transfer portal.

My thoughts:

Minchey isn't much of a runner and is also almost 30 pounds lighter than Drones. He profiles as someone that I think would fit the mold of a successful Virginia Tech quarterback, though he remains unproven. Here's what national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had to say on Minchey coming out of high school:

Verified at 6-foot-1 ½ and 207-pounds in June of 2022. Possesses a sturdy frame with wide shoulders and a strong lower half. Possesses growth potential to add necessary weight to his frame. Although his height would be categorized as undersized for the position, his 10-inch hands are in the 70% percentile of NFL starters.

Displays good athleticism and mobility to extend plays in and outside the pocket. Quick twitch athlete with natural avoid and escape ability. Flashes excellent pocket instincts and awareness while keeping his eyes down the field. Appears to possess a good play temperament, rarely playing rushed amidst pressure.

Possesses a quick release and strong arm capable of making every throw on the field. Exhibits natural instincts and excels on the move outside the pocket as a passer. Demonstrates the ability to consistently play with touch and anticipation, while showing the ability to throw his receivers open. An instinctive passer that has a knack for understanding how to extend plays within the pocket with his subtle athleticism and ability to keep his eyes down field as plays develop.

Although sample size as a senior was limited due to injury, he improved his completion percentage from 61% as a junior to 73% as a senior in four games. A savvy pocket passer with excellent game management skills, Minchey projects to a high-level multi-year starter at the Power Five level. Has a good understanding of the position and processes the game quickly. Would not be surprised if he makes an impact sooner than later at the next level."

While Minchey could still be at that high level, he's seen limited action in three years and remains an unknown hypothetical for any program that takes a chance on him. The only program that knows his capabilities is Notre Dame, which has sat him behind Leonard, Steve Angeli and now, Carr. All three quarterbacks have proven very adept, Angeli especially so in his limited time this past year at Syracuse before suffering a season-ending injury.

I think that if Minchey is as advertised, then Virginia Tech would gain exactly what I think they need: an adept pocket passer who can make the correct reads and do so quickly. Minchey, at least, has shown previous interest in the ACC; he previously committed to Pitt out of high school before he flipped his commitment to Notre Dame, which competes in the ACC in virtually every other sport sans football.

This is a move that makes sense, but whether it would be a practical one for either side is another question. I, by no means, am opposed to the idea of Kenny Minchey starting for Virginia Tech next season. Whether he ends up doing so, or even entertains the idea, is anyone's guess right now. I'd consider him a solid choice right now, giving the signing a B if the hypothetical became reality.

