Does Virginia Tech Football Need More Than One Quarterback From The Transfer Portal?

As the college football offseason marches on, Virginia Tech’s quarterback room is once again under the microscope. With the Hokies entering 2026 after a season marked by inconsistency under center, the conversation inevitably pivots towards who steers the ship at quarterback in the new era.

The transfer portal has become a critical tool for programs like Virginia Tech. It offers immediate access to quarterbacks who can step in and contribute, rather than waiting for a developmental player to grow into the role.

Kyron Drones exhausted his eligibility and the rest of the Hokies’ returning quarterbacks are either unproven or developmental options. With that in mind, I think that Virginia Tech doesn’t need an entire quarterback room overhaul; it needs one proven signal‑caller from the transfer portal to stabilize the position, ignite the offense and give the program a chance to compete in the ACC.

I think that two stand above the rest as fits for Virginia Tech: Colton Joseph from Old Dominion and Penn State’s Ethan Grunkemeyer, with the latter being a bit more speculative.

Joseph is the most realistic and highest‑ceiling option available, at the time of writing. The redshirt sophomore declared for the transfer portal following a breakout season in which he accounted for 34 total touchdowns and averaged over 300 yards of offense per game. Joseph piled up 2,624 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns while leading Old Dominion to a 9–3 season in the Sun Belt, a performance that should attract Power Five interest.

What makes Joseph appealing for Virginia Tech isn’t just his statistics. He’s a true dual‑threat playmaker, capable of changing a game with both his arm and his legs. That dimension would be an immediate upgrade for a Hokies offense that lacked consistent rhythm under center this past season. Plus, his age and eligibility, with two years remaining, mean he could be more than a stopgap starter; he could be a foundational piece of the offense moving forward. Given that the Hokies should be in the mix for him due to also being in Virginia, he represents the most tangible impact from the portal this cycle.

The second option — Ethan Grunkemeyer from Penn State — is more hypothetical but worth noting if circumstances align. Grunkemeyer has starting experience in the Big Ten, finishing the 2025 season with 1,079 yards and a 6-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio as Penn State’s starter in place of an injured Drew Allar. While he hasn’t declared for the portal yet, if there's uncertainty in Happy Valley, that could could open the door. If Virginia Tech could convince him to transfer, Grunkemeyer profiles as a solid passer with a strong high‑school pedigree and room for growth.

Choosing just one quarterback from the portal doesn’t need to be timid; it needs to be strategic. Joseph gives immediate playmaking ability and two years to build with the Hokies’ offense. Grunkemeyer, should he enter the portal and be convinced to come to Blacksburg, offers a potentially high‑upside starter with Power Five experience.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech’s needs are clear: one reliable, experienced quarterback who can stabilize the position and give the offense a consistent leader. It’s less about adding numbers and more about landing the right guy. Both Joseph and Grunkemeyer fit that profile, with Joseph being the most realistic target and Grunkemeyer an intriguing option if available. If the Hokies end up looking for a second option under center, I think it results in a quarterback more in the vein of Garret Rangel: a potential option with high upside, but limited results.

