Eight Facts About Virginia Tech in EA Sports College Football 26
Today is a day that college football fans have been looking forward to all summer.
EA Sports College Football 26 has finally released and there are not only new rosters, but plenty of new features in the game as well. When the game released an official trailer a few weeks ago, Lane Stadium and Enter Sandman were big selling points in the game.
Virginia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with in the game last year, with Kyron Drones at quarterback, Bhayshul Tuten running the rock, and one of the better defenses in the game. This year, the Hokies have a mostly new roster compared to last year's game, and this is the first chance that Hokies fans and college football fans will get to see how the new team plays in the game.
Here are eight facts about Virginia Tech in this year's game.
1. Tomas Rimac is the No. 4 LG in the entire game
West Virginia transfer Tomas Rimac was a huge addition for the Hokies this offseason and is one of the best left guards in the game, coming in at a 91 overall rating. Arkansas's Fernando Carmona, Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, and Missouri's Cayden Green were the only ones ahead of him.
2. Two of Virginia Tech's highest-rated players are running backs
Transfer running backs Terion Stewart (Bowling Green) and Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) are two of the highest-rated players on the Hokies team. The Virginia Tech running game is pretty solid.
3. Donavon Greene is the highest-rated receiver on the team
Another transfer taking the top spot at a position. Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene is the highest-rated pass catcher on the team, coming in with an 84 overall rating. This is one of the position battles to watch this fall for Virginia Tech, but EA is giving the advantage to Greene.
4. Cameron Seldon was rated way too low
Seldon drew rave reviews this spring for being able to be used all over the field, but the Tennessee transfer was only able to get a 75 overall rating from the game. It should not be too long into the season that Seldon proves that rating to be false.
5. John Love was the fourth-highest rated kicker in the game
Love checks in at an 83 overall and has 96 kick power and 93 kick accuracy. If you are ever in need of some easy points, Love can hit from pretty much anywhere on the field in the game.
6. The top five offensive players on VT
Tomas Rimac, Terion Stewart, Braydon Bennett, Donavon Greene, and Kyron Drones are the five highest-rated players on offense for the Hokies. Drones comes in a little lower than expected, but he is a player who could see a big ratings boost with a solid season.
7. Top five defensive players on VT
Christian Ellis, Ben Bell, Kelvin Killiam Jr, James Djonkam, and Caleb Woodson are the five highest rated Hokie defenders on the game. Bell has been getting plenty of preseason recognition and EA has him with an 83 overall rating.
8. Terion Stewart has the fifth highest break tackle rating on the game
Stewart is a bowling ball of a running back and was given a 91 overall break tackle rating, which is fifth-highest among all players in the game. Missour RB Ahmad Hardy, Alabama's Ryan Williams, Washington's Jonah Coleman, and Oregon's Makhi Hughes are the four players with a higher break tackle rating.