ESPN Names Storyline, Position, Player to Watch In Virginia Tech's Spring Game Tomorrow
Virginia Tech has a lot of new faces on their team this season, both on the roster and on the coaching staff, and tomorrow is the first chance that fans will get to see the new look Hokies. One notable injury for tomorrow's game is quarterback Kyron Drones, who will not be playing. It will be a chance to see Pop Watson and some of the younger quarterbacks on the roster play in a new offense.
Ahead of the game tomorrow, ESPN analyst Andrea Adelson listed the biggest storyline, position, and player to watch for the Hokies tomorrow:
Game time: Saturday, 3 p.m.
2024 record: 6-7
"Spring storyline: Last season was supposed to be a breakout year for Virginia Tech. Instead, the Hokies struggled to a 6-7 record, lost 24 players to the transfer portal and saw some of their best players move on to the NFL draft. Though the Hokies bring back veteran quarterback Kyron Drones, there will a lot of changes, not only from a personnel perspective but among its coaching staff, with new offensive (Philip Montgomery) and defensive coordinators (Sam Siefkes).
Position of intrigue: The Hokies have holes to fill across the board, given the roster turnover. But let's stick with offense and look at the running back room, where leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten is off to the NFL and backup Malachi Thomas transferred. Virginia Tech signed three transfer backs: Terion Stewart (Bowling Green), Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri State) to fill the void.
Player to watch: Wide receiver Donavon Greene, a Wake Forest transfer, brings much-needed experience and a veteran presence to the young, unproven Virginia Tech receiver group. Greene has been limited by injuries over the past few seasons, so staying healthy is imperative."
While only a spring game, there is a lot to be interested in when it comes to the Hokies. How will the young QB's play? Does the offensive line show any improvment? Who steps up and fills the shoes of guys like Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland? What about the secondary without Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane? While not every question will be answered (If any), it will be an interesting look for the Hokies tomorrow afternoon in Blacksburg.
