Virginia Tech Football: Complete Preview And Positional Breakdown For Tomorrow's Spring Game
As the annual Virginia Tech spring game rolls around, there are still questions to be answered about how Virginia Tech will lineup, and as the peak of spring approaches.
Today's task is going through some of the names on this Tech depth chart position-by-position to nail down some of the key things to look for.
Quarterback
William "Pop" Watson is the obvious name to look out for, since the announcement of Kyron Drones' injury status, Watson has been handed the reins as the top quarterback. Watson handled a number of snaps last season, and fans have looked towards him as the future of the program since Drones has just one year left of eligibility
Davi Belfort will likely be the second string for the time being, Belfort has had to wait for a chance to shine, but an impressive spring game (like Watson had two years ago) will push the envelope for Belfort.
Running Back
With the recent departure of running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas, there have been recent incomings of a number of running backs.
However, the one I am most excited to see could be Terion Stewart. Stewart is a Bowling Green State transfer, who tacked on some impressive stats. Through his first four years at Bowling Green, Stewart tacked 398 attempts and 2,367 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, to go with 23 touchdowns.
Wide Reciever
Donavon Greene is bound to be leading the frontline of a young wideout core. Greene experienced a tumultuous spell at Wake Forest. Greene tallied 13 touchdowns and 1,853 yards over his 102 receptions in his four years as a Demon Deacon.
Tight End
Benji Gosnell will be one of the most valuable assets on this Tech squad, tight end Brent Davis coach spoke about Gosnell's improvement a little bit ago
"I think just fundamentally in the run game, he continues to challenge himself to get better. um and that's one thing we made a goal as a group is to just become more physical, and more dominant in the run game, and to do that, you gotta play with good fundamentals. So we work really hard on that, and I think, you know, he's taking that upon himself, but really checks himself on that daily. Then another thing I would say is just continue to work on his conditioning, where he can you know, we can leave him in the game and he can get into a groove and...That's something he can do as we get into the offseason and the summer."
Offensive Line
The offensive line will debatably the biggest thing Tech fans will have their eyes on. After a couple years of a shaky offensive line, the Hokies poached a top-level offensive line coach in Matt Moore. Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website
While in Morgantown, Moore tutored offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a 2024 consensus All-American, along with offensive tackle Zach Frazier, a two-time All-American (2021 & 2023) and Colton McKivitz who earned 2019 All-American honors.
During the 2024 season, the Mountaineers were 27th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (192.7) through the regular season. The Mountaineers tallied 88 rushed of 10-plus yards, ranking in the top-10 nationally.
In 2023, WVU’s offensive line helped the Mountaineer offense lead power conference teams in rushing yards (2,976). In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211). The Mountaineers also led the league in rushing yards per game (245.7).
Moore is not only bringing experience at a high level but also brings along some quality transfers. Tomas Rimac Lucas Austin and Kyle Altuner. Expect to see these three move across the line, as Moore is a coach who demands allof his players to be able to moe across the line.
Defensive Line
James Djonkam will be a player that I will sing the praises of all season long, Djonkam originally played linebacker at both the JUCO and at Eastern Michigan. However his versatility was noticed by defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes and Siefkes moved Djonkam to the edge position.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me in the defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
Djonkam is one of many changes to the defensive front, watch out for linemen Arias Nash and Jahzari Priester, both transfers that can make an impact tomorrow.
Linebacker
Kaleb Spencer and Caleb Woodson are both names that should dominate the defensive corps next season, each of them started a number of games last year and will both be expected to rack in a number of tackles this season.
Secondary
Isaiah Cash and Isaiah Brown-Murray are both names I think could excel tommorow. Brown-Murray exuded confidence and a search for a harder challenge when he spoke to the media and Cash brings five years of experience.
Special Teams
John Love is one of the most accurate kickers in the ACC and last year made 16 of his 18 field goals and even marked a career-high 57 yards against Miami early in the season. Love was named a 2024 All-ACC Honorable Mention.
Related Links: