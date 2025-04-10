Virginia Tech Spring Game: Format, Start Time, and How to Listen
After a turbulent three years at the helm for Brent Pry, it is time now, more than ever to get things right. Pry has tallied back-to-back bowl appearances and has dealt with a fair share of different attitudes from media and his squad alike.
However, the first marker of a team's progress is their spring game. There has been a lot of discussion over spring games as of late. Talks about whether games should be organized in a way where different colleges go against each other, the idea of whether spring games should be televised, and even the question of whether or not spring games should exist in general. Yet despite all those questions, Pry and his reformed squad have opted to keep their spring game tradition intact, with an odd tweak or two.
The Hokies' spring game will take place this Saturday at 3 p.m., and tickets are being sold at $10. This charge was something that started in 2022, Pry's first year, that cost sat at $5. This year, Tech is also offering premium club seating for $25 a ticket.
This spring game will be a little different to others, as this year's will not be televised. This is not a never-before-seen occurrence, but it does make things obviously harder for those not in the area to see their favorite team play.
" So, you know, it was our choice not to be on a TV. But you know, you can't control them [opposing teams] sitting in your stands and you get an eyeball, but uh we'll keep it pretty vanilla like we always do... So it's not about scheme or it's about evaluating getting them a little better, having another chance to be in the stadium and you know, the atmosphere." Said Pry regarding this year's game.
The game will be ran in the format listed below.
1st Quarter 15 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
2nd Quarter 12 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
Halftime15 Minutes
3rd Quarter 12 Minutes (Running Clock)
4th Quarter 12 Minutes (Running Clock)
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday with radio coverage provided by Bill Roth, Mike Burnop and Zach Mackey on the Virginia Tech Sports Network.
