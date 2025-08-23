ESPN's FPI Predicts Every Game on Virginia Tech's 2025 Schedule
The Virginia Tech Hokies' 2025 season begins in just over a week when they travel to Atlanta to face off against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks. Everyone has been giving out their latest record predictions for the Hokies, so today it's time to look at what ESPN's Football Power Index thinks the Hokies will do in 2025.
Here's ESPN's description of their Football Power Index: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes."
Here's how they see the Hokies' season going:
Game 1 vs South Carolina - FPI Gives Virginia Tech a 29.1% chance to win
The Hokies didn't make life easy on themselves when they scheduled a week one matchup with South Carolina. The Gamecocks have one of the best QBs in the nation and are a threat to make the CFP. Tech has a tall task in front of them if they want to win this game, but ESPN's FPI does think it's possible to pull off the upset.
FPI Record: 0-1
Game 2 vs Vanderbilt - FPI Gives Virginia Tech 67.1% chance to win
Virginia Tech lost to Vanderbilt last season, but ESPN's FPI thinks they'll avenge that loss in their home opener. The Commodores still have Diego Pavia under center, and he led them to some unexpected wins last season, but the question is, can Vanderbilt continue their success from last year?
FPI Record: 1-1
Game 3 vs Old Dominion - FPI gives Virginia Tech an 85.5% chance to win
Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in a 20-17 win just a few years ago, but in two meetings since then, the Hokies have put them in their place. ESPN's FPI gives the Hokies an 85.5% chance to win this game, so they should be able to take care of business once again. An interesting stat from this series: the loser of this game has scored 17 points in each of their last four meetings.
FPI Record: 2-1
Game 4 vs Wofford - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 99.0% chance to win
After Old Dominion, the Hokies will end their three-game home stand with a bout against Wofford. ESPN's FPI views this as a blowout opportunity for the Hokies, who they give a 99.0% chance to win this game.
FPI Record - 3-1
Game 5 at N.C. State - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 62.7% chance to win
The Hokies will travel to face N.C. State for their first road game in nearly a month. N.C. State is led by sophomore QB CJ Bailey, who threw for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago. The Wolfpack are a solid team, but the FPI believes Tech wins this road contest.
FPI Record: 4-1
Game 6 vs Wake Forest - FPI gives Virginia Tech an 87.2% chance to win
Wake Forest is projected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC once again this year. Their QB situation is still up in the air, but neither option is super reliable. I think Tech takes this game quite easily, and the FPI agrees.
FPI Record: 5-1
Game 7 at Georgia Tech - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 44.2% chance to win
The FPI has Tech dropping their second game of the season on the road at Georgia Tech. They believe the Hokies have a 44.2% chance to win this game, but I'm very high on the Yellow Jackets, and I think that percentage might drop by the time this game rolls around. Georgia Tech is a legit ACC contender, so I'll have to agree with the FPI on this one.
FPI Record: 5-2
Game 8 vs Cal - FPI gives Virginia Tech an 84.7% chance to win
Tech returns home for another fairly easy game (if there's such a thing in college football). The Cal Bears aren't projected to do much this season, but they are led by Devin Brown, a former No. 44 overall recruit in the country. If he can put the pieces together, Cal could be more dangerous than I think.
FPI Record: 6-2
Game 9 vs Louisville - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 61.1% chance to win
The FPI believes Virginia Tech's home battle against Louisville will be its second-closest game of the season to this point. The Cardinals added former USC QB Miller Moss in the transfer portal to replace Tyler Shough, and shouldn't miss much of a beat from last year. This game could go either way, but the FPI believes the Hokies can squeeze this one out.
FPI Record: 7-2
Game 10 at Florida State - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 69.2% chance to win
The Hokies will travel to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles late in the season. FSU was pretty abysmal last season after nearly making the CFP in 2023, but with a new quarterback and new roster, they could turn things around. Still, the FPI thinks Virginia Tech takes this game fairly easily.
FPI Record: 8-2
Game 11 vs Miami - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 41.2% chance to win
Tech gets the added bonus of hosting what should be their hardest game on the schedule. No. 10 Miami comes to town late in the season, and this game could mean a lot for deciding who goes to the ACC Championship. The FPI gives the edge to Miami, and I have to agree with it here.
FPI Record: 8-3
Game 12 at Virginia - FPI gives Virginia Tech a 66.4% chance to win
The Hokies will close their 2025 regular season schedule with a trip to Charlottesville to face UVA. The Cavailers aren't expected to be contenders in the ACC, so the Hokies should be able to handle business against their rivals.
FPI Record: 9-3