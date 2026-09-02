Every Virginia Tech Player That Made an NFL 53-Man Roster

The NFL season is quickly approaching, and the first regular-season games are kicking off next Wednesday. Teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 on Monday to prepare for the upcoming season.

No Hokies on the 2025 roster made an active NFL team, and only linebacker Jaden Keller (New York Jets practice squad) and Kelvin Gilliam (Dallas Cowboys injured reserve) are listed on NFL teams. However, several former Hokies made active rosters, with nine being listed as starters on depth charts.

Here is every Virginia Tech player that made an initial 53-man roster:

RB Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten spent his junior and senior seasons at Virginia Tech, capped off with an impressive senior season stat line of 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns. Tuten was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, and in his rookie season, he rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by a 15-carry, 74-yard, and touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Tuten is currently listed as the starting running back on the Jacksonville Jaguars' official depth chart.

OG Wyatt Teller - Houston Texans

Teller is entering his ninth season at the NFL level after signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Texans this offseason. He has earned three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro selections. Teller spent five seasons at Virginia Tech and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2017. He is currently listed as the second-string left guard on the Texans' depth chart.

QB Tyrod Taylor - Green Bay Packers

Taylor played for the Hokies from 2007-10 and earned ACC Player of the Year honors in his senior campaign in 2010. Taylor is entering his 16th NFL season with an eighth different team. His lone Pro Bowl season came in 2015 with the Buffalo Bills, where he passed for 3,035 yards and 20 touchdowns. Taylor will back up Jordan Love for the Packers this season.

K Joey Slye - Tennessee Titans

Slye played four seasons at Virginia Tech and earned third-team All-ACC honors in his junior season in 2016. This will be Slye's eighth NFL season and second with the Titans. He has a career 81.4 FG% and a long of 60 yards. He will serve as the Titans' starting kicker this season.

DT Tim Settle - Washington Commanders

Settle is entering his ninth NFL season and returns to the Commanders after they drafted him in 2018. He has amassed 15 sacks and 27 QB hits in his NFL career. Settle spent three seasons with the Hokies, and in his redshirt sophomore campaign, he earned second-team All-ACC honors. He is listed as the starting left defensive end for the Commanders.

DT Aeneas Peebles - Baltimore Ravens

Peebles transferred to Virginia Tech for his final season of college football in 2024 after spending his first four seasons at Duke. In his lone season in Blacksburg, Peebles amassed an ACC-leading 35 pressures, which earned him a spot on the Associated Press' All-America Third Team. In his rookie season, he played just six games and amassed three total tackles. Peebles is listed as the Ravens' third-string right defensive end.

WR/PR Jaylin Lane - Washington Commanders

Lane joins Tim Settle on the Commanders' active roster, making them the only NFL team with multiple Hokies on the roster. Lane is entering his second NFL season after tying for the league lead in punt return touchdowns with two in his rookie campaign. Lane amassed 1,004 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his two seasons at Virginia Tech. He is listed as the starting punt returner and third-string wide receiver for Washington.

ILB Tremaine Edmunds - New York Giants

Tremaine, as of Sept. 1, is the lone Edmunds brother on an active NFL roster, as his brother Terrell is currently a free agent. Tremaine Edmunds and his two brothers — Terrell and Trey — are some of the most respected players in the Virginia Tech Football community. Tremaine has established himself as a good veteran, and is entering his ninth NFL season, and is listed as the Giants' starting right inside linebacker.

C/RG Brock Hoffman - Pittsburgh Steelers

Hoffman is entering his fifth NFL season and signed a 1 year, $2.5 million contract this offseason with the Steelers. Hoffman played three seasons in Blacksburg and earned All-ACC first-team honors in 2020. He is currently listed as the backup right guard on the Steelers' official depth chart.

ILB Divine Deablo - Atlanta Falcons

Deablo played five seasons at Virginia Tech, where he amassed 206 career tackles and six interceptions, topped off with a first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He enters his second season with the Falcons and his sixth NFL season. Deablo enters the season as the Falcons' starting left inside linebacker.

OT Christian Darrisaw - Minnesota Vikings

Darrisaw has established himself as one of football's best tackles since being drafted in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2021 Draft. He earned a first-team All-ACC selection in his final season at Virginia Tech. Darrisaw is expected to start at left tackle.

SS Chamarri Conner - Kansas City Chiefs

Conner was a standout defensive back at Virginia Tech and has continued to shine during his three seasons at the NFL level. He started all 17 games last season, during which he had an interception, two forced fumbles, two sacks and 117 combined tackles. Conner is currently listed as the Chiefs' starting strong safety.

FS Chuck Clark - Detroit Lions

Clark is entering his ninth year as a veteran safety in the NFL for the Lions after signing a one-year contract this offseason. He played three seasons with the Hokies and accumulated 298 total tackles. He is currently listed as the Lions' starting free safety.