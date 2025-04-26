Former Virginia Tech Defensive Tackle Aeneas Peebles Drafted By The Baltimore Ravens With the 210th Pick
The Baltimore Ravens have selected Virginia Tech defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles in the 6th round with the 210th pick. Peebles is the fifth Hokie to come off the board today and comes just one pick after Antwaun Powell-Ryland was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles.
For Peebles, the ACC has long been where he has wreaked havoc. After starting out at Duke, where Peebles excelled for the Blue Devils, reeling in All-ACC Third Team honors and tallying 40 tackles, including a co-team high tackles for loss with 8.5. Peebles then spent his last year as a Hokie, where he once again tore it up.
In Peebles' sole season in Southwest Virginia, Peebles finished the season with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Peebles also earned a 90.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. While also being named to the ACC All-First Team.
The North Carolina native was invited to the NFL Combine where he produced these numbers.
- Height: 6’ 0 1/2’’
- Weight: 282 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 5/8’
- Arm Length: 31 3/8’
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.94 (1.74 10-yard split)- 4th best among DT's
- Vertical Jump: 32.5’’ (7th among DT's)
- Broad Jump: 9’ 1’’ (13th among DT's)
Below is an analysis from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Overview
"Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes."
Strengths
- Adequate first-step quickness with good pad level.
- Great pound-for-pound strength with above-average contact balance.
- Plays with eyes, hands and feet to make plays between the tackles.
- Chalked up above-average pressure rate for an interior rusher.
- Relentless effort brings sacks with secondary rush.
- Do not sleep on his silky smooth spin counter.
Weaknesses
- Plugger body type, lacking NFL mass as an inside prospect.
- Short arms are unable to punch, press and lock out blocks.
- Unable to hold his ground against a committed down block.
- Could have issues getting to rush counters against NFL length.
NFL Next Gen Stats revealed a 66 overall rating for Peebles going in depth with a further 6.14 rating with a 6.14 rating labeled with "Good backup with the potential to develop into starter."
Below is a description of NFL's Next Gen Stats.
The Next Gen Stats Draft Model analyzes historical NFL Combine, pro day, and college production data to predict a prospect's chances of success in the NFL. The results of the model are transformed into composite scores, ranging from 50 to 99, which represent the athleticism, college performance, and overall profile of an NFL prospect.
