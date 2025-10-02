Everything From Virginia Tech Kicker John Love After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech kicker John Love talked to the media after practice this Wednesday; here's the entirety of what Brooks had to say:
On reaction to being named this week's ACC Special Teams Player of the Week:
"Really just credit to the other 10 guys out there. It doesn't happen without them. Good snaps, good holds. It really just makes it easy for me."
On how Love evaluates this season so far:
"Feel like I've had a good start. I know I'd like to have the one back against Watford, but other than that, I feel like I've struck the ball well and I've attacked the ball. That's what I'm trying to do, just go out there and just attack it. Make each rep its own rep. And just move on to the next, good or bad."
On why he wants the 59-yard missed kick against Wofford:
"Didn't feel like I struck it very well. But I guess you just move on."
On the game-winning 49-yard field goal and the delay of game on the previous play:
"It was absolutely my fault. I just didn't look at the play clock and just went out. Just kind of took too long and I just got to pay attention to what I'm doing."
On whether the delay of game added pressure by pushing the field goal from 44 yards to 49:
"I feel like it does add some pressure. You just got [to be] like 'Well, this was my fault to start with while we're back here. So, I have to have this.' So, it feels good to know, to watch it go in once you move yourself back."
On if there's anything that can be done during practice to simulate the pressure:
"I think you can, in a way. We have done this in the past. We do like a one-drive situation to where if the offense gets in field goal range, you have to kick the field goal, like it is a game situation. And that's pretty game-like. Come in from the sideline, one kick. Either make it or you miss it."
On dealing with nerves in-game:
"I think, just try and think about as little as possible, to be honest. Just clear your head, just attack the ball, swing hard, make good contact and just follow through."
On if there's a balance between aiming straight and getting power:
"I think for me, I've always hit it pretty straight like [special teams coordinator Stu Holt] and then as I've gotten older, as I've been this in this weight room with [Assistant Athletic Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Jarrett Ferguson], I've been able to get that distance gradually. Like when I was a true freshman, I wasn't hitting from back there. And then as I've gotten older, been able to keep the same technique and still strike the ball well enough to make it from these long ranges.
Q: What do you say your range is?
I feel confident in good weather, the low 60s in there. And then as it gets colder, as it gets windier, you just got to go day by day.
On whether there's anything about NFL stadiums for Love:
"I just think [that there is] nothing in particular I can say. I mean, it's just where the situations have happened. I'd love for that to happen every game for me personally, but also at the same time, I love [when] the team scores touchdowns."
On Love's path to Virginia Tech -- when he committed, James Shibest was the team's special teams coordinator:
"I was committed in August of '21 and then I came in with Coach [Brent] Pry and Coach Holt in the winter of 2022 and I've been here ever since then."
Q: What what sold you on Virginia Tech when you were committing?
"The history of specialists going to the NFL, the tradition of great special teams here, and then I was at the Notre Dame game that year. Just that atmosphere in Lane Stadium then and even now through my career, it's unmatched. Just nowhere else I'd rather play home games."
On if Love has been kicking a long time and whether he played soccer before:
"Yeah, I played soccer ever since I was a little kid and then I think I started kicking in like eighth grade. I played soccer and football for a couple years and then like 10th, 11th grade, kind of when COVID starts, was when I realized like I can really do this like play at a high level as a kicker and that's when I focused in on football."
On the difficulty of the adjustment:
"Feel like you're able to improve a lot really quickly when you get some technique, like once you learn what to do. And then, as you progress through your career, it's more about the small details rather than like a big change in the style of kick."
On the competition when Love came in -- Will Ross was the starting kicker:
"We had a good competition all through that offseason. He kicked well, he won the job and then I just tried to stay focused on my craft, just get better each week. And when I got an opportunity, I just try to take it each time."
On what it's like to have a history of several NFL kickers (Joey Slye, Parker Romo) hailing from Virginia Tech:
"It's cool. I mean, it's credit to those guys, how they work. They're outstanding players, had good careers her, and now, they're continuing to go and make Virginia Tech proud. I know. I root for them on Sundays when I see them. So, that's cool to see."
On if Love knows any of them:
"I know them in casual [ways]. I don't know them very well, but I've talked to Joey. I talked to Parker, but I never played with them, so I don't know them as like a close relationship, I would say."
On how Love's brother Will is doing:
[Editor's note: Will Love is a senior in high school this year and is a Virginia Tech commit.]
"He's doing well. I think he started off the season pretty well, and he's excited."
On whether Love would stay for the 2026 season to play with his brother:
"Playing with him would definitely be cool. In high school, we were always too far apart to play on the same teams, but yeah, I think that's always been something I've wanted to do because it just has never been able to happen for me before."
On how Love's brothe got it kicking:
"Yeah, he tried it. I mean, but he's a great player in his own right. I mean, he's very good as a prospect. So, I'm excited to see what he can do once he gets up here."
On whether Love and his family got his brother into any kicking camps or anything similar:
"Hey, whenever I'm back home, I kick with him and it's incredible to see how how much he's grown like over the course of my college career. Because when I got here [to Virginia Tech], he's a freshman in high school. So, now he's a senior. He's hitting the ball well. Like, he's a good player."
On having Nick Veltsistas now at punter:
"It's been great To be honest, it's like there's no change. He's done a really good job. Credit to him. He works hard at that in the offseason to make sure he was ready to step into that role because I guess that's kind of overlooked. He comes in as a punter and that's what people expect him to do. But holding for me is a big deal and he does a nice job at it. He does really well and I'm really thankful that he's here."
On what the mood is like in the locker room:
"Guys are excited. Guys want to come back here, play a home game in front of the fans, and it's just ready to attack the next week."
On if Love has any superstitions:
"I try not to be [superstitious]. I used to do stuff like that, but then once things get out of your control and then you start thinking about, 'Well, I didn't do this or this', It's just not a good frame of mind to be in. So, I just try and not be that as much as I can."
Q: What kind of things would you think about when you're doing it?
"It's hard to explain, like just the setup, like just things not during the game, was like during the week, like at practice, try and do the same things. But then as I've gotten older, I've realized, as long as you're prepared, you know what to do. You just focus on your reps and not let something outside your reps control what you're thinking about, because that's not going to go well for you."
Q: Is it like a golf swing? Like you get in your own head about something like that?
"Yeah, you definitely can, if you let it."