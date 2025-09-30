Everything From Virginia Tech OL Johnny Garrett On Tuesday
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Johnny Garrett talked to the media during this Tuesday's weekly press conference; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
On how it felt to return to the field against NC State after two weeks out:
"It felt great, man. I was missing it. You take two weeks off of football, feels like you took a year off it. And I was just really glad I got to be out there with the guys and experience that win."
On whether Garrett feared the worst after his injury vs. Vanderbilt:
"Yeah, I mean, I think when I went down, it definitely felt a little worse than it was. And I don't think it's anything crazy. I'm just doing what I can right now in the training room, day by day, just getting it better. But I'm really optimistic where I am right now and I feel good. So, you know, I'm just getting ready for this week."
On whether they were waiting for a rushing effort like vs. NC State (229 rushing yards vs. the Wolfpack)
"Yeah, I mean, our guys work really, really hard. I think we had the different lineup in there and I think that kind of forced guys like certain guys to move around and just go out there and play. And I think we all know too that we left a lot out there on the table. Is a great performance, but I think nowhere close to what we're capable of. So, I'm just really getting getting ready for this week. I'm excited and I can't wait to put another performance like that out there this week."
On Aidan Lynch:
"Yeah, I think he's done an incredible job. And I think everyone also has to remember he's a redshirt freshman. That's partially what I was telling him. I was like, 'Man, you don't really have any expectations.' You're a young guy, you have immense talent and he's really hard on himself, too. And I know obviously, he's made some mistakes, but I'm super confident in him. I'm so proud of the way he's been able to go out there and play, especially being such a young guy against good teams. He got thrown out there against Vandy and then going out playing every snap against ODU, Wofford, NC State. He's done an amazing job. And I can't wait to see more from him this season."
On gaining experience from Tomas Rimac:
"I mean, it was great. He obviously knows exactly what he's doing there. I think he's played there [at guard] for three years. I think the biggest thing was just our communication. We were on the same page a lot and it's definitely some help. There was a couple times on the slide side where D-end came inside and he [Rimac] lit him up. and I was like, man, I'm appreciative. I'm appreciative I got that next to me and um it was awesome."
On whether the injuries have helped the offensive line grow:
"Yeah, I mean, I think that was the silver lining. Obviously, when I went down, I think it gave Aidan, Tommy [Ricard], Gav [Gavin Crawford], a bunch of guys much needed. Maybe not the experience they thought they were going to have, but you got to get thrown into the fire to know the fire. And I was really happy for them the way they played. And I think their experience getting those reps was invaluable."
On Terion Stewart's 85-yard run:
"I just pull around and I'm just trying to fit whatever open gap I can see. And that's the first guy I saw. And I was lucky enough to get enough of him so that Terion could split it. I mean, he still broke the tackle. He broke like four more tackles after that, but I don't know. I ended up on the ground, I looked up, he was gone. I was pumped."
What's it like watching him run?
"Yeah, he's a bowling ball. He's a wrecking ball. He's hard to tackle. Small guy, but he rolls his pads over. Really hard guy to tackle and I think a lot more elusive than people would think after like seeing him run. But he's just a powerhouse, man. He's a great guy. He's an amazing teammate. O-line loves him and we love blocking for him."
On how Stewart's runs breed confidence:
"I just think it reinforces what we're all about. I mean, we're obviously trying to hide our guys up, but when you see your running back take three dudes on and plow through for an extra six, seven yards, it's amazing. It's like, I don't know, it just feels like he's one of us, too. He's playing physical, he's playing tough, and it's really awesome."
Q: I know winning probably solves a lot of things these last two weeks, but is there a different mood in in the locker room or feeling with [Philip] Montgomery as the head coach?
Yeah, absolutely. I mean, Monty, we've been around him all year. He's been our OC. I mean, he's an open book and he's a guy who just really prides himself in his faith and with football. And I feel like his biggest thing with us was just playing with that joy again. And I think Coach Pry, I have the utmost respect and love for him. But his departure really set us at rock bottom. And I think for him and pretty much all the coaches, all the players, like when you're [at] rock bottom, you can either keel over and die or you can claw your way back up. And he's really reinforced that. And we've all bought into that. And I think every guy you see wearing that Virginia Tech uniform is a guy that wants to fight."
On how cathartic the last two weeks have been:
"I mean, that was great. I mean, it was easily the best game I've been a part of since I've been here. And I think what I was telling the O-line before the game is and what Coach [Matt] Moore has kind of reinforced over the past couple weeks is [that] no one really expects us to go out there and play hard except for us. Like, I love it. I love going out there with no expectations. And I told him there's nothing more dangerous than a guy with nothing to lose or a group with nothing to lose, especially a group that has the capacity to be violent and win. So, I feel like that's done a lot of good for us and I just love the attitude we've brought the last two weeks."
On what he's noticed about Wake Forest's defense:
"They're good. They're a stout front. They do a lot of moving around, a lot of twists, a lot of different kind of blitzes to the front, stuff like that. So, it's going to be a challenge for us for sure to kind of be able to hat that up in the run game with all the different looks they're given. But I'm optimistic. I'm excited and I can't wait to get to work on them, starting today."
On Braylon Johnson and whether it will be "weird seeing him out there":
"I think for sure. I mean, he's our opponent this week and we all know that it's all love. We love Braylon here and happy that he's doing well over there, but when we step on that field it's time to go and whatever we got to do to win."
On how Garrett felt Saturday:
"Yeah, I mean, I felt good moving around. I definitely didn't feel my best, but I was just happy to be out there moving around. I was not really doing much a couple weeks before, but definitely felt good being back out there and I just want to get myself 100% this week and be ready to go for Wake."
On how fun Saturday was:
"It was incredible, man. It was awesome, man. I really really do love this team. We're so close and you know, obviously, you guys saw the video of Monty dancing in the locker room. I feel like that captures the love we have for each other and the love he has for us. And I don't think that's ever been felt more than right now."