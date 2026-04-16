Everything From Virginia Tech Safeties Coach Anthony Midget At April 16's Media Availability

Virginia Tech safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Anthony Midget spoke to the media after practice on Thursday, April 16. Here's what Midget had to say:

On how the spring has gone so far:

"It's been good. Just getting out here, being around the guys, getting to learn the personnel. Just getting out here every day, just interacting with the guys. So, it's been good."

On how the passing defense has come along from the start of Midget's tenure:

"We're still working each day to get better. The guys have been improving each day from day one to where we are now. Has been really, really good for us. We've made improvements. Guys have made daily improvements, and our offense has made it challenging on us. So, it's been really good. They've been doing a good job giving us different concepts and schemes. So, it's forced us to be disciplined, but the guys have been really good in executing."

On the biggest areas of improvements:

"Guys just coming out and just the attention to detail of what we're asking them to do, being consistent day in and day out, doing the things we asked him to do, just executing the defense and just doing the simple things. Letting the plays come to them and not trying to do things outside the framework of the defense."

On safety Quentin Reddish, who missed the majority of last season with a shoulder injury:

"He's been really good. Has all the talent in the world. A student of the game. Attention to detail. Has all the range, all the tools you look for in a player at the safety position. He's been doing a good job for us this spring; he'll be a leader for us, and we're counting on him to have a big season for us."

On safety Tyson Flowers' leadership:

"It's just the way he works, his daily approach. The guys respect him. He's not a guy that's a rah-rah guy, but when he does speak, guys listen. He leads by example — in here early, mentoring the young guys, studying his playbook and taking the young guys on this week. But the thing about him, he's consistent every single day. He's the same guy, and I love where he's at right now."

On what Midget hopes to see from the defense in Saturday's spring game:

"Just the consistency, just going out there and just doing the little things right from a detail execution standpoint play in and play out. That's what we're going to count on — guys just doing their job and letting plays come to them. We got a lot of talented guys. We got the front that's doing a good job. Talent at the second level at the linebacker spot, and we got some guys at the corner and the nickel spots that's doing a great job. So, we don't have to do more than what we're required to do. Just be consistent and execute within the framework of the defense."

On Jordan Bass, who is in his second year at the safety position:

"Yeah, there's comfort and then it's just with him, just being consistent on a day-in, day-out basis. But you can see the improvements that he's making. He works at it. He's a detailed guy. He cares, and he's taken the coaching. So, he's improved from when I first got out here whipping to now at this point at the um in the spring ball. So, he's improved, and we're looking to see that on Saturday as well when we get in the stadium."

On Josh Clarke:

"Well, when you get a guy coming off injury, the first thing is, Do they trust that injury? And just doing it, he's been working through it and he's trusted. He's been full go. He's been out here every day, and you haven't seen any limitations on him. He's a talented guy. We're going to count on him for us to have a big year. He's going to be a big part of what we're asking those guys to do on the outside."

On how Midget has seen the defense gel together and improve:

"From winter workouts to getting on the field in spring ball, you can just see the continual growth with guys, just the communication, the execution. Guys are trusting each other the more we'll play with each other, because we have some good guys that were here last year. You got some freshmen that come in, you got some transfers. So, the quicker we can get those guys jelling, it'll be better for us to operate on the defensive end. We've seen that start with the winter workouts going from beginning of spring to where we are now. So, we're encouraged with that."

On working with Brent Pry, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator:

"It's been good. Coach Pry is going to bring passion to there and just the energy he brings day in and day out. It's been great just being in the meeting room, doing new ideas on top of what he's already done. So, it's been good."

On Jaquez White and whether he's been all of what Tech hoped he would be coming out of Troy:

"He's been all of that. He's been great. He comes out here and competes. Not only in the pass game, but you see him in the run game. He's good taking on blocks, getting off blocks, press off man, playing zone coverage. He's been everything we've asked him to be."

On where Midget envisions Knahlij Harrell working at:

"He's a guy that can play multiple spots for him. He has tremendously improved from day one to we have him to where we are now. We are extremely happy with where he is, and we're expecting him to be a big part of the rotation, what we're doing this year on the back end."

Q: Are you eager to get into Lane Stadium with the crowd? It's been a while since you've been in there with the crowd like that on the field.

"You know, the guys were like, 'How's it been?' I was like, 'I think it'll really hit me on game day when you're going out there, you see the fans in the stadium and you see the guys.' So, I'm excited about Saturday. Hopefully, we pack this thing out."

On the familiarity of going back to the gameday locker room without leaving the stadium:

"Yeah, it'll be good. And also, we just want to practice what we're going to do in the game, getting these guys. This will be a dress rehearsal, because the first thing Coach [James] Franklin's being here for the first time and getting guys to see how we operate on game day. Everything from the walk the day before the game prep, the pregame meal, everything we're doing is a dress rehearsal for the season and the regular season game."

Q: Is that the same locker room that you used as a player?

"It is."

Q: So, they took everything that was out of there?

"Sure. It's the same locker room. It's the same locker room that we were in."

On Sheldon Robinson and Brennan Johnson:

"Just the continual growth, from where they are, and just being able to have some experience with Sheldon playing last year, being able to take that experience and build on it this year. So, we're excited about those guys and where they are."