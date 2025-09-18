Everything from Virginia Tech Special Teams Coach Stu Holt After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech special teams coach Stu Holt spoke with the media following Wednesday's practice; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
Q: What has the last four or five days been like around here?
"It's not easy. It's hard. It's hard. It's not what we envisioned. Not what we wanted. Tough on these players. Tough on their families. So, yeah, it's not a lot of fun."
On how Philip Montgomery has reacted since taking over as interim head coach and his message to the team:
"Yeah, I think he's really positive and we are too. We're all positive. I mean, we want what's best for these guys and we want to finish strong and we're all professionals at this. And so, we want to be professional. We want to act professional. We love Virginia Tech and we want Virginia Tech to succeed. So, we want these guys to have the very best experience they can have."
Q: What about the players? I mean, this is a difficult thing for them. They're committing to a certain head coach, now has changed mid-season here. That first day tougher than the days that follow it? How has it been since you guys have gotten back on the field since then?
"Well, I think the whole model's changed. I mean, there's that piece of it, but there's a whole another piece to it that there's a business side of things that, as coaches, it's really not part of our day-to-day, but that's on their mind. And so, that's a different piece to it that is another factor, right? And, so yeah, it's not easy on those guys. I mean, there's a lot to contemplate. They got a lot on their minds."
On looking forward to Saturday and reentering routine:
"I hope it is for everybody. I mean, I hope everyone's looking forward to that. We got the best fans in the country. We have the best environment in the country. I love our home games here. I love everything about our football experience here as far as game day and you couldn't ask for anything better. So, I can't imagine that it wouldn't be therapeutic for everyone."
On if the players' response at practice the last two days been what Holt has hoped for:
"Yeah, I think it's been great. I mean, I think they want to go and I think they would like to represent Coach Pry in a really positive way. I think that everyone would like to do that. As Coach Montgomery said, I mean that the best way to represent Coach Pry's to go have success and go go win. That's what this thing's about. And so yeah, we're very much looking forward to it."
On what Holt sees from Wofford's special teams:
"They're good. They do a nice job. They're very well-coached. Take advantage of certain schematic things on on film that you see that they do a nice job. They do a nice job. They play hard. They made plays. Dangerous returners. Have affected some kicks, blocked a couple. Yeah, they're sound. They're good. Really good."
On Holloway working his way back at punt return:
"Yeah, I mean, punt return is is a hard play to get going. You generally get about one opportunity a game because the level of the type of punts you get, where you are in the field, what's the down and distance. There's a lot of factors. There's a lot of factors. And he's itching for an opportunity. And we are too. We work at it every day. And I love it when he's got the ball in his hands because I feel like there's a chance something electric's going to happen and so yeah, we hope for an opportunity soon."
Q: Have you ever worked with Kyle Lowe on the pinball kick, that side kick to recover?
Yeah, he's done that twice. We did it in the bowl game, in the [2023] Military Bowl. He did that kind of by accident. The other night was on purpose, but it's still really unpredictable. I mean, you got to be a talented guy. He's a really talented young man. That was a cool deal for him to be able to pull that off and almost got it a second time, too. But it's so difficult to hit basically what's going to become a moving target, kicking a ball. It's not easy. So, that was a great play by him and a great play by Will Johnson to recover."
On what he's thought of John Love, Kyle Lowe and Nick Veltsistas:
"John, Kyle, and Nick have all played well. I don't know if we could ask them to do much more. They've played well. We've got to keep stacking weeks and stacking uh days and they're a mature group. They're an older group, experienced group. So, I think that the real positive to those guys, aside from being really talented, is [that] they each have established themselves as a valuable part of our team and their teammates recognize that and treat them as such and they're team guys. But I'm really pleased with those guys. All three of them. Christian Epling played really well the other night. Was challenged in protection. Did a great job. So, they're doing well."
Q: What's it like for the coaching staff? You guys all came here to to work for Coach Pry? I know coaches move around a lot, but it still can't be an easy transition here.
Yeah, I just think that it is what it is. I mean, they don't ask us, man. Nobody's coming into to my office and saying, 'Hey, what do you think we ought to do here?' So, you just stay focused on why you came here. You hate that it didn't work out. You feel like you let Coach Pry down. I'm sure most everyone feels that way. Didn't turn out like we wanted it. But, in the same breath, you got to go to work and you got to show up the next day and you got to be a good example for these guys. So, you go to work, it's all you can do and work to win."
On if there is a change in mindset, practice and preparation for Wofford:
"I mean, I don't know. You'd have to ask those guys. There's not a magic formula and it's not rocket science. I mean, you got to go out and you got to execute at a really high level and you got to play really, really hard. And so, those goals don't change and these couple practices have been good. They've been good, but we had good practices leading up to other games. So, we've got to go do it. We got to go out and and we got to go do it as a as a team. So, I think that the guys understand the importance. I do think that. I mean, I don't know how a week and end-of-week and decision like that doesn't grab everyone's attention. So, in that regard, yeah, probably so. Probably so. But, the preparation, we're going hard and we're working hard and and trying to eliminate mistakes and trying to play sound football and that's certainly a big emphasis."