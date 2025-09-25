Final Score Predictions For Each Week 5 ACC Game
Week 5 of the college football season is upon us, and it's time for ACC play to really get going.
By now, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders. This week, there are seven games featuring an ACC opponent, six of which are intra-conference matchups.
So who will come out on top? Here are my picks for the weekend.
1. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia
The first showdown of the weekend for the ACC comes on Friday night when the Florida State Seminoles travel to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers. UVA has been a bit of a surprise this season; nobody expected much from them, but they're 3-1 and just blew out Stanford. The Seminoles are favored by 6.5 in this one, and I think they cover.
Score: Florida State 37, Virginia 27
2. No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
Kicking off a trio of 11 a.m. ACC matchups, the No. 16 Yellow Jackets travel to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons. There's not a whole lot to this game. The Yellow Jackets are one of the best teams in the country (I still think they're underrated at 16), and the Demon Deacons weren't all that inspiring against the N.C. State Wolfpack. Georgia Tech is favored by two touchdowns, and that feels just about right.
Score: Georgia Tech 35, Wake Forest 17
3. Duke at Syracuse
This should be one of the more entertaining games of this week's ACC slate. Syracuse is coming off an upset (can we still call it an upset?) win over Clemson, and Duke just beat N.C. State, 45-33. Both teams can score a lot of points, and while Duke is favored by 4.5 points, give me the Orange to upset the Blue Devils.
Score: Syracuse 38, Duke 35
4. Louisville at Pitt
Louisville is undefeated and coming off a big win over Bowling Green, but this could be a bit of a letdown spot if they're not careful. Pitt isn't particuarly great, but they're coming off a bye week and are at home, so while Louisville should win pretty easily, I think it'll be closer than many think.
Score: Louisville 28, Pitt 24
5. Cal at Boston College
Cal rattled off three straight wins to start the season, but were completely shut down by San Diego State last weekend. Now they have to travel across the country to face Boston College, one of the worst teams in the ACC, who is coming off a bye. This is going to be an ugly game, but I guess I'll take Boston College at home to win.
Score: Boston College 24, Cal 17
6. Virginia Tech at N.C. State
The Virginia Tech Hokies, who are coming off their first win of the season, must now hit the road and travel to N.C. State to face the Wolfpack, who are one of the ACC's best teams. N.C. State's defense has struggled at times this year, so there will be opportunities for the Hokies, but I don't think they really stand a chance in this one.
Score: N.C. State 37, Virginia Tech 20
7. San Jose State at Stanford
The final game of the weekend for the ACC comes on Saturday night when San Jose State travels to take on Stanford. Stanford is one of the worst teams in the conference, but they should still be able to handle the Spartans at home.
Score: Stanford 26, San Jose State 17