Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech at NC State
Tomorrow marks the fifth game day of the season. In under 24 hours, the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET in Tech's first true road game of the 2025 campaign.
Below are score predictions from five of our writers in advance of tomorrow's Week 4 showdown:
Taylor Bretl: NC State (3-1, 1-1 ACC) hasn't lost a home game to Virginia Tech since 2010, and with the Wolfpack already battle-tested in conference play while the Hokies open their ACC slate on the road, this matchup could pose a challenge for Virginia Tech. NC State is averaging 31.5 points per game, led by quarterback CJ Bailey, whose 71.9% completion rate ranks 15th nationally, and running back Hollywood Smothers, whose 503 rushing yards are the fifth-most in the country.
Offensively for the Hokies, they flashed a lot of promise in last week’s win over Wofford, led by Kyron Drones completing 27-of-32 passes for 307 yards and four total touchdowns. But Virginia Tech’s defense continues to take hits from redshirting decisions. Linebacker Michael Short, who ranked second on the Hokies in total tackles, is the latest to join the group, marking another big loss heading into a matchup against a NC State team that’s unbeaten at home this season.
Final Score: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 21
James Duncan: Although Virginia Tech is coming off an impressive first win of the season against Wofford, it is hard to see the Hokies going into Raleigh and coming away with a victory. The Wolfpack are averaging over 30 points a game, and the Hokies' offense has not shown this season that it is capable of going touchdown for touchdown with another team. Also, I expect Hollywood Smothers to have a great game against Virginia Tech. The Hokies' defense has not looked good against running backs this season, and I see Smothers having a big day. Also, the uncertainty about who is going to transfer on Virginia Tech makes it incredibly difficult for the coaches to game plan against NC State. Given these factors, I expect NC State to win convincingly over Virginia Tech.
Final Score: NC State 38, Virginia Tech 17
Brett Holmes: C.J. Bailey has been on a roll to start the season. He had some shaky moments against a Duke squad led by another one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks, Darian Mensah. He should play with confidence against a weak Hokies defense, but my X-factor for this game is Hollywood Smothers. Virginia Tech simply has no answer for a dynamic talent like Smothers. He’s been on a rushing rampage so far and should continue that trend.
Kyron Drones needs to enter this matchup with increased confidence coming off his first win of 2025. Raleigh is going to be a hostile environment, and he’s proven to be hit or miss in those moments. If the Hokies have any chance staying competitive in this game, it’ll be by playing keep-away from the Wolfpack offense. That’s typically not a formula for success.
Final Score: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 17
Thomas Hughes: On the Hokies’ side, losses and roster instability are catching up. Linebacker depth is thin (Michael Short leaving, Caleb Woodson out) and safety spots have questions, with Quentin Reddish also out, per Thursday's ACC availability report. The offensive line is still being figured out, with injuries forcing several freshmen into game action. Against a home Wolfpack squad hungry to bounce back after a Week 4 loss to Duke, those little margins could tip the scale. Expect a tight, intense game, but NC State’s consistency, especially with an improved CJ Bailey, edges it out. And yes, Virginia Tech suffers a one-score loss in my prediction — its first under Montgomery.
Final Score: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 23
Kaden Reinhard: The key factor for the Hokies in Raleigh will be stopping the offensive trio of gunslinger CJ Bailey, tailback Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers and wideout Terrell Anderson. The trio, through four contests, has already compiled 952 scrimmage yards; the front of an offense that averages 31.5 points per game.
Either Tech will need to outlast the Wolfpack in a shootout on the road, or rely on its defense to keep the contest close — which it did in Week 1 against a well-respected SEC opponent in the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the defense also allowed 45 offensive points from the Monarchs in Week 3. For Montgomery, the first ACC game for him at the helm will serve as a solid litmus test for the remainder of the season, going toe-to-toe with a program looking to make the jump towards the upper tier of ACC action.
Final Score: NC State 33, Virginia Tech 24