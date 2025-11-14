Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Florida State
Virginia Tech football takes on Florida State tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the ACC Network. Ahead of the contest, here's final score predictions from [#] of our writers.
Jackson Caudell: This is a tough game to peg, but it is surprising to see Florida State as such a big favorite considering how their season has gone. Virginia Tech has kept on fighting despite the firing of Brent Pry, and their defense could slow down Florida State's explosive offense. I think the Hokies keep this close, but Florida State finds a way to win this game
Final score prediction: Florida State 31, Virginia Tech 21
James Duncan: It feels very unlikely that Virginia Tech will be able to leave Tallahassee with a win. The Hokies have shown their ability to compete with really good teams this season, specifically the first halves against Vanderbilt and Louisville. What they have not been able to do is take that strong start and finish strong as well. I predict something similar will happen against Florida State. I think Virginia Tech will be able to keep it close for the first half, but Florida State will pull away sometime in the fourth quarter. But if the Hokies can play like they did in the first half against Louisville, there could be a chance at an upset.
Final score prediction: Florida State 38, Virginia Tech 24
Thomas Hughes: Though Virginia Tech is 2-2 in one-score games and I think this one will be a close one, I don't think it falls the way of the Hokies. Yes, Florida State has struggled throughout this season; however, it possesses the better playmakers and crucially, Tommy Castellanos has proved more consistent under center this season. Though the Seminoles' loss to ACC bottomfeeder Stanford was quite perplexing, Florida State has produced high marks, such as its victory over Alabama and 42-7 trouncing of Wake Forest, that the Hokies have yet to reach. Give me Florida State.
Final score prediction: Florida State 34, Virginia Tech 27
Kaden Reinhard:
Where this game will be won at for either side I feel is with senior gunslinger Tommy Castellanos. He fueled the Seminoles to a Week 1 victory over Alabama, but the ACC slate has placed him under rocky water. If Castellanos is looking for a spark, his game last year against the Hokies with Boston College could do just that. He knows how to attack this defense, last year he compiled for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the Golden Eagles defense was no match for Tech’s offense. Now, with a much improved unit on the other side of the ball, I have Castellanos completing his revenge game.
Final score prediction: FSU 27, Virginia Tech 17