Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
Tomorrow marks the sixth game day of the season. In under 24 hours, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET in Tech's fourth home game of the year.
Below are score predictions from five of our writers in advance of tomorrow's Week 6 showdown:
Jackson Caudell: Virginia Tech has rebounded over the past couple of games after their 0-3 start, but this Wake Forest team showed plenty of fight last week against No. 17 Georgia Tech and they also played NC State tight a couple of weeks ago. This team is well coached and while the Hokies have played better over the past few games under Phillip Montgomery, I don't trust Virginia Tech yet in a spot like this.
Final Score: Wake Forest 24, Virginia Tech 20
James Duncan: The Hokies' season got off to a rough start after losing their first three games. However, since Phillip Montgomery took over as head coach, Virginia Tech has gone undefeated and looks reenergized. I expect Virginia Tech to continue to revolve the offense around Terion Stewart and give him the bulk of the carries. Wake Forest struggled to stop the run in its losses to NC State and Georgia Tech. So, if Stewart and the rest of the running backs can continue their success that they had against NC State, I think the Hokies leave Lane Stadium with a convincing victory.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Wake Forest 17
Brett Holmes: Coach Montgomery has been working with a clear-minded approach and spreading the love on both sides of the ball has worked wonders for the Hokies. It's hard to shut down a run game like Wake Forest's, but suppressing it is very much within the realm of possibility. I think that the Hokies claim their third straight win in a successful Homecoming evening.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Wake Forest 17
Thomas Hughes: I'll bite the bullet here and say that I was wrong last week. Last week, I predicted that Montgomery would suffer his first one-score loss at the helm of the Hokies. Instead, he captured Tech's first single-score win over a Power Four foe since 2021 against Virginia. Given that — and the listing of both signal-caller Robby Ashford and tailback Demond Claiborne as "probable" on the ACC's initial availability report from last night — things appear to be trending upward for the Hokies. I think that they capture their third three-game win streak of the 2020s and take down Wake Forest in an eight-point victory.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Wake Forest 20
Kaden Reinhard: Tech is looking for its third straight win, coming off an upset victory on the road in Raleigh, and I have the Hokies conquering the Demon Deacons in Lane, 30-21. This matchup will pit two ACC squads against each other with momentum behind each squad. While Wake is coming off an overtime loss to Georgia Tech, suffered at the hands of a failed two point conversion. Redshirt senior Robby Ashford and his partner in the backfield, Demond Claiborne shined throughout the long contest. This was the best the duo has looked all year, outside of the outlying victory over the FCS program Western Carolina. However, just as last week, the backfield couple of CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smothers looked to gloom over Tech’s defense, which was a vital experience gain for the Hokies, who stifled the Wolfpack for 59 net rushing yards.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 21