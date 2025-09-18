Five Coordinators Who Virginia Tech Should Consider For Their Head Coach Opening
Virginia Tech is once again searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Brent Pry. The Hokies have not been able to find consistent success since Frank Beamer's retirement in 2015. While hiring a proven head coach is often a safer bet, the school could look at some of the top coordinators whom it thinks are ready to make the jump. Here are five coordinators who could be realistic options for the Hokies' next head coach.
Garrett Riley - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Clemson
Garrett Riley is quickly emerging as one of the top young offensive minds in all of college football. Riley is best known for being the offensive coordinator for TCU's explosive 2022 offense that pushed the Horned Frogs to the national championship game. That year, Riley earned the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football.
Now at Clemson, he has continued to have strong offenses, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The question for Virginia Tech would be if Riley is ready to make the leap to a head coaching position and lead an entire program for the first time. Hiring Riley would be a gamble, but it could be something that could pay off and energize the Hokies' fan base.
Andy Kotelnicki - Offensive Coordinator, Penn State
Andy Kotelnicki has quickly made his mark at Penn State as its offensive coordinator. In his first season in 2024, the Nittany Lions averaged 33.1 points per game, and this year, that number has jumped to 44 points per game. By comparison, Virginia Tech has struggled to run up the scoreboard, averaging just 19 points over its first three games.
Before joining Penn State, Kotelnicki served as the offensive coordinator at Kansas. In 2023, under Kotelnicki, Kansas' offense averaged 446.1 yards of total offense. The Jayhawks were 17th in the country in points scored at 34.8 per game. That year, Kotelnicki earned the 247Sports Offensive Coordinator of the Year Award. He was commended for his ability to still have an excellent offense despite starting quarterback Jalon Daniels struggling with injuries throughout the season.
Tim Banks - Defensive Coordinator, Tennessee
Tennessee's defensive coordinator, Tim Banks, is a seasoned collegiate defensive coordinator with over two decades of coaching experience under his belt. Banks is a former college football player, playing cornerback for Central Michigan. Under his leadership, Tennessee consistently has one of the top defenses in the country. Last year, the Volunteers' defense allowed just 16.1 points per game and allowed just under 300 yards of total offense. Before being at Tennessee, he was the co-defensive coordinator at Penn State alongside Brent Pry.
Banks' resume is more than enough to earn him the Virginia Tech coaching job. He is a former player, and his defense has consistently performed in both the SEC and the Big 10. He has a proven track record of developing NFL-caliber players like Jaquan Brisker, James Pearce Jr, and Nick Scott. If he were to be hired in Blacksburg, he could help reestablish Virginia Tech's identity on the defensive side of the ball.
Corey Hetherman - Defensive Coordinator, Miami
Corey Hetherman is currently the defensive coordinator at Miami and is one of the rising defensive minds in all of college football. Before joining the Hurricanes, Hetherman served as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota. While only there for just 2024, the Golden Gophers had an excellent defense under him, allowing just 16.9 points per game, which was good for the ninth-best in the country. Minnesota finished 8-5 last year and finished off its season with a 24-10 Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.
Hetherman has plenty of ties to the Virginia area. From 2019 to 2021, he was the defensive coordinator at James Madison. He was also the linebackers coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion from 2011 to 2013. In his short time at Miami, he already has two ranked wins under his belt, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 18 South Florida.
Will Stein - Offensive Coordinator, Oregon
Will Stein has served as the offensive coordinator at Oregon since 2023, and since then, the Ducks have always had one of the best offenses in the country. In his first season, the Ducks were second in the country in points per game at 44.2. In his two full seasons as Oregon's offensive coordinator, Stein led one of the nation's top passing offenses, behind standout quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. Not only could Oregon pass well, but they also ran the ball effectively, featuring NFL star Bucky Irving in 2023 and Jordan James in 2024.
While his time as a coordinator is limited, Stein has certainly established himself as a fascinating candidate for Virginia Tech to look at. His tenure at Oregon is going to draw the attention of many schools, so if Virginia Tech wants to land him, they will need to move quickly and decisively.