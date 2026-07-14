Five Virginia Tech players who have the most to prove heading into fall camp

The Virginia Tech Hokies are set to enlist a revamped squad heading into James Franklin’s first season at the helm. With the former Vanderbilt and Penn State boss now leading the way, next year will see 27 incoming transfers all looking to make their mark, and with a new coaching corps being sprinkled throughout the team as well, five members of the Hokies still have a lot to prove before week one.

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer has long been a shoo-in to start under center, and so far, there has been no reason not to trust the redshirt sophomore. As last season wore on and he learned the complexities that can come with an Andy Kotelnicki offense, his stats improved as he finished with 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions on a strong 69.1% completion rate.

However, if Grunkemeyer begins to stumble during fall camp, UNC transfer Bryce Baker will be waiting in the wings as Baker and current quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien know each other well, as the pair both played at East Forsyth High School.

Benji Gosnell

One of the biggest transfers the Hokies landed in Franklin’s inaugural class was tight end Luke Reynolds. Coming out of high school, Reynolds was one of the nation’s top tight ends by every recruiting service and finished his career in Happy Valley with 35 receptions for 368 yards and one touchdown.

Reynolds’ appearance on the squad all of a sudden puts massive pressure on Gosnell, who is entering his final season with the Hokies. Thus far, Gosnell has put together 56 receptions for 564 yards, averaging just over 10 yards a catch, to go along with three touchdowns.

Gosnell’s biggest flaw has been his blocking; if the staff doesn’t see immediate improvement, then Gosnell will surely still get playing time, but it very well may come as the No. 2 tight end behind Reynolds.

Ayden Greene

Greene has established himself as a cult hero amongst Virginia Tech fans. Through thick and thin, Greene has stuck around, and now his senior season could see the jump that makes him a household name. Greene has compiled 55 receptions for 840 yards and five touchdowns during his first three years with the program. With Virginia Tech reeling in four transfer wideouts, Greene has to continue his highlight-reel grabs to secure a starting spot next Fall.

Kemari Copeland

Copeland could very easily find himself on an NFL roster by this time next season. Copeland’s out-of-this-world strength has long captivated Virginia Tech fans. After a monster redshirt junior season that saw the former Army and Iowa Western defensive tackle tally All-ACC Third Team nominations, with 47 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, this could be the season where his draft profile skyrockets, or stagnates.

Norval McKenzie

Adding a coach (nonetheless a position coach) feels a little odd, but McKenzie is stepping into probably the only role with the program that didn’t need mass restoration.

Under former running backs coach Elijah Brooks, the likes of Bhayshul Tuten emerged as Virginia Tech consistently set itself up to be one of the nation’s best rushing offenses. Even when Tuten departed for the NFL, despite at times displaying one of the most desolate offenses in the country, the Hokies still ranked No. 30 in rushing yards with a stellar 185-yard mark.

McKenzie is retaining the likes of Jeffery Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins, while also adding Bill Davis and Messiah Mickens. Under first-year offensive coordinator Ty Howle, it will be crucial for McKenzie to get his corps in shape.