Who Are The Potential Power Four Head Coaches Virginia Tech Could Hire?
Virginia Tech football is now on the search for its new permanent head coach. While the Hokies have an answer in the interim, turning to offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery as the interim head coach, the future after the 2025 campaign is one tinged with simultaneous concern and optimism. On the one hand, Virginia Tech football has a chance to find a new head coach, one that could surpass the program's high points under now-former head coach Brent Pry. On the other, there's no guarantee that whoever takes over the position can do a better job. It's a leap of faith — for both parties. Here's five possible options, ranked in no particular order.
Note: This is just speculation, not reporting of any candidates interest or Virginia Tech's interest in them.
No. 1 - Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
This is a bit of a pipe dream for Virginia Tech fans. Beamer has stated before, including in a recent interview in the new Netflix show "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday", that he wishes to demarcate himself from his father. The attachments are there, no doubt, but for Beamer to return to Blacksburg, a mindset shift must take place.
Here's what staff writer Luke Hubbard had to say in his piece about why the Hokies must land Beamer:
"It's going to take a lot of resources and convincing to get Shane Beamer to leave South Carolina and come to Virginia Tech, but the Hokies must make him say no. He is currently under contract with the Gamecocks until 2030 and is set to make around $8.5 million per season. The Hokies need to throw a ton of cash at him and make him a deal that is incredibly hard to refuse. He has DEEP ties to the Virginia Tech program, so while it may seem far fetched, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility."
Beamer's buyout is set at $5 million and drops by $1 million a year, per new terms he agreed with South Carolina this January, according to ESPN. Would it be a coup to land the reigning SEC Coach of the Yar? Undoubtedly. Do the Hokies have that realistic of an opportunity? Not really.
No. 2 - Billy Napier (Florida)
Here's what I said on Napier in yesterday's article, outlining ten possible candidates:
"Any pursuit of Billy Napier hinges on his future at Florida. His tenure with the Gators (1-2) has been turbulent, and whether he survives beyond this season remains uncertain. Should a dismissal occur, Napier would immediately surface as one of Virginia Tech’s top external candidates, bringing SEC experience, proven recruiting chops, and a track record of building competitive rosters. While his time in Gainesville has been rocky, the chance to reset in Blacksburg could be mutually beneficial."
One possible bonus would be the players Napier could bring in, particularly at quarterback. DJ Lagway is an inconsistent but intriguing project quarterback with high upside that, at minimum, I think possesses a higher ceiling than Hokie incumbent Kyron Drones.
Although Lagway tossed five interceptions against Louisiana State this past week, it came against a stiny defense, one tabbed among the country's elite. One possible concern? Napier's annual salary sits at $7.4 million, according to CBS Sports. Pry's was $4.75 million, with a slight uptick to $5 million for 2026 and 2027. Given Napier's struggles in the SEC, this may not be a proposition that works out for either side.
No. 3 - Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
Kentucky narrowly escaped Toledo, 24-16, to start its season, then fell to then-No. 13 Ole Miss in Week 2, 30-23. I think that this is a move that reflects the right timing for Mark Stoops to make a change. While Kentucky has been a respectable, but unremarkable program in the SEC, early struggles this season lead me to question this program’s long-term ceiling. Coming to Virginia Tech would give him a fresh opportunity to establish long-term success in a league that offering a more manageable path to contention while still giving him the resources and fan support to eventually thrive.
No. 4 - Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati)
Cincy just lost to Nebraska a week ago, marking what's appearing to be just another "eh" season. The Hokies will want someone who has Power-Five experience, can recruit in the region and show an ability to win close games. Satterfield has had mixed results at Cincinnati, but the expectations there are rising fast. If Tech swings for a name who understands both program building and pressure to improve immediately, Satterfield could make sense.
No. 5 - Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)
It would be ironic if Clark Lea ended up at Virginia Tech, given that Vanderbilt has beaten the Hokies twice now. Lea, a defensive-minded coach with a strong background at Notre Dame, would be a natural fit for Blacksburg, inheriting a program desperate to recapture its identity of defense and toughness.
Only time will tell if any of these five options are interested in Virginia Tech — or vice versa.