Five Reasons James Franklin was the Perfect Hire for Virginia Tech

It is officially official. The Hokies have landed James Franklin

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
After weeks of talk, ESPN insider Pete Thamel confirms that James Franklin will be the next head coach of Virginia Tech football. With a seasoned coach who has built championship caliber teams, Franklin is more than just a hire, he could be the reason that reignites Hokies football.

Here are five reasons why he was a perfect hire.

1. He is a proven winner

Over his head coaching career, he has built an impressive winning record and has proven he can lead teams to championships. During his tenure at Penn State, he led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship in 2016. That same season, he won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

He knows how to win, and win consistently, something Virginia Tech needs right now.

During his time at Penn State here is his win total by season:

  • 2014: 7-6
  • 2015: 7-6
  • 2016: 11-3 (Big Ten Champions)
  • 2017: 11-2
  • 2018: 9-4
  • 2019: 11-2
  • 2020: 4-5
  • 2021: 7-6
  • 2022: 11-2
  • 2023: 10-3
  • 2024: 13-3

2. Leadership & Character

There has been nothing but praise when it comes to Franklin as a person and as a leader. Known for his authenticity, Franklin is unafraid to show his emotions in front of his players. Franklin explained this by saying it allows him to connect with his players on a deeper level.

When he was dismissed at Penn State, his players had nothing but positive things to say about him.

Offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan, just after Franklin's dismissal, said," I love coach Franklin. I think he's an amazing coach, and I'm here for him every step of the way...He's been nothing but positive with me. I just love him. I love him as a person, as a guy and as a coach."

3. Proven Program Builder

When Franklin was at Vanderbilt, he built a 2-10 team into a bowl-eligible program in his first year. He built one of the weakest college football teams into a consistent nine-win team during his tenure there.

When he arrived at Penn State, the program was still recovering from the NCAA sanctions and damaged reputation. Franklin embraced the challenge, not just by winning on the field, but by doing a culture reset. He rallied donors and administrators to invest and believe in the vision he had.

This is what Virginia Tech needs. Not someone who can just win on the field, but someone who sets a belief that there is something special brewing in Blacksburg.

4. He will bring high level talent with him to Blacksburg

Following his firing, 17 players have decommitted from Penn State. Not to say all of them will follow Franklin to Blacksburg, but there is a good chance a few high quality recruits will.

Already touched on earlier, but Franklin's players love playing for him. So when the offseason begins, it should not be a surprise when a lot of current day roster Penn State players enter the transfer portal and head south to Virginia Tech.

5. Not his first rodeo

Franklin understands the pressure to win on the biggest stage. He also knows the ramifications of not performing to what is expected of his teams.

He knows how to lead men, recruit, navigate the world of NIL and anything else that a top-tier college head coach would need to know.

Franklin was the clear number one coaching free agent, and the Hokies landed him. He is someone who has the capability to take this team from the basement of the ACC to competing for conference championships in a very short time frame.

James Duncan
James Duncan is a senior at Virginia Tech studying Sports Media and Analytics. He is an active member of 3304 Sports, covering Virginia Tech sports, as well as a reporter for The Lead covering the Washington Commanders. James is passionate about delivering detailed, accurate coverage and helping readers connect with the games they love.

