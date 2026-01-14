Hokies Land Penn State Transfer Cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr.

Virginia Tech has landed yet another Penn State transfer in what's shaping up to be an all-time class for both the Hokies and James Franklin. Cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. is headed to Blacksburg with three years of eligibility. He registered 10 tackles and one pass deflection in seven games during the 2025 season.

BREAKING: Penn State transfer CB Kenny Woseley Jr. has committed to Virginia Tech



Woseley was pursued by some of the top programs in the country. He chose the Hokies over Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, and Notre Dame. This is the 10th transfer who has made the move from Happy Valley to Blacksburg. James Franklin has put together one of the best transfer classes in the country. 247Sports ranks the Hokies at 17th in the nation. On3, which uses an algorithm factoring in the value of players transferring in and out, has them at fifth on their rankings.

The Philadelphia product finished with an overall PFF grade of 64.4 in its limited time, accompanied by a coverage grade of 69.3.

Woseley's Fit

The Hokies have needed reinforcements in the secondary. ECU transfer Isaiah Brown-Murray was a standout in the 2025 season. His versatility, playing in the slot and on the boundary, enables him to move around the field in different packages. However, he's not an every-down corner on the outside.

This, factored in with the development needed with the rest of the room, created a hole that Franklin needed to fill on the roster. They did so by landing Troy's Jaquez White and UConn's Cam Chadwick. Both corners have a bigger frame than IBM, lining him up to take more reps in the slot.

Woseley fits in as an understudy to IBM. His frame and playstyle match what Brown-Murray has put on tape. He excelled at playing the ball in high school. A smaller corner doesn't typically excel in jump ball situations as Woseley did. He logged six interceptions and seven pass breakups in his senior season with Imhotep Charter. That play helped lead them to a 5A state championship, finishing with a 15-0 record.

His three years as a starter and command on the field labeled him as one of the top defensive backs in the state. Now, Woseley will step away from home and head south. Brent Pry was comfortable with a dynamic cornerback room in 2025. Success varied between different sets, but the group began developing a clearer identity throughout the season. A similar process could be in store for 2026. The Hokies already have their ace in IBM. Transfers like Woseley fit the schematic mold Pry has favored as a play caller as Virginia Tech looks for major improvements in pass coverage.

