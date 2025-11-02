Five Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Week 10 28-16 Loss to No. 16 Louisville
Virginia Tech football dropped its fourth contest of the 2025 campaign in Louisville's first venture to Blacksburg as a member of the ACC. Here are my five takeaways from what unfolded tonight in Blacksburg between the Hokies (3-6, 2-3 ACC) and Cardinals (7-1, 4-1).
No. 1: The passing attack isn't clicking.
This isn't an out-of-left-field observation. Signal-caller Kyron Drones finished with a season-low 76 yards, his lowest passing output as a starter since fittingly enough, Louisville in 2023. In that game, Drones compiled 69 passing yards in a contest where the Hokies were thrashed, 34-3.
Drones completed 11 of his 24 passing attempts (45.8%); no Hokies receiver tallied more than 17 receiving yards Saturday, with wideout Cameron Seldon being the only to find the end zone. Drones' quarterback rating was a 44.5, his fourth-lowest of the season, behind his performances against South Carolina (43.3), Wake Forest (35.7) and Old Dominion (31.1).
The contest also marked the fifth straight game that Drones has not exceeded the 200-yard threshold and sixth such occasion this season.
No. 2: The special teams operated on a pendulum.
There were good plays from the Hokies' special teams unit. The shining example came with under a minute to go in the first frame, when tailback P.J. Prioleau blocked Louisville's punt. The football then sailed through the back of the endzone, granting Tech a safety and allowing it to pull ahead, 9-7.
There were also gaffes. After a Donavon Greene third-down drop on a deep ball, Louisville wideout Caullin Lacy fielded the ball on his own 32. He made his way down to the Hokies' five-yard line. Two plays later, tailback Keyjuan Brown punched it in a two-yard gain that gave Louisvill a lead it would never yield.
No. 3: The Hokies' second-half execution faltered once again.
In a similar manner to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech's second-frame woes presented a direct contrast to its first-half feelings of hope. The Hokies led, 16-7, entering the third quarter.
Then, the second half happened. While Miller Moss was unremarkable Saturday, tallying 136 passing yards, Isaac and Keyjuan Brown's 130 and 94 rushing yards, ensured that Louisville came out in the second half firing on all cylinders. And it was, blanking the Hokies 21-0 in the final 30 minutes to claim the 12-point victory.
Drones notched only 19 passing yards in the second half; while he accumulated 85 rushing yards in the contest, it was a rough outing for the redshirt senior.
No. 4: Tech's third-down woes continued.
Like then-No. 13 Georgia Tech in October, Louisville was pinpoint throughout when it came to limiting the Hokies on third-down opportunities. Tech went just 4-for-15 (26.6%) in such scenarios, often finding itself behind the chains due to early-down inefficiency. The Cardinals’ defensive front consistently disrupted Virginia Tech’s timing, forcing Kyron Drones into quick decisions and limiting the effectiveness of the short passing game.
On longer third downs, Louisville’s secondary blanketed receivers and closed off check-down options, leaving the Hokies few answers. The result was a string of stalled drives that kept the offense from sustaining rhythm or flipping field position, a familar sight to the contest against Georgia Tech, where Virginia Tech went 0-for-8 on third down.
No. 5: No matter which Brown, the Cardinals had the edge in the run game.
Louisville’s rushing attack proved to be the difference, with both Isaac and Keyjuan Brown gashing the Hokies’ front throughout the night. Isaac Brown, the power option, set the tone early with decisive cuts between the tackles, finishing with 130 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. When he wasn’t moving the chains, Keyjuan Brown took over as the change-of-pace threat, using his burst to slip through gaps and find the end zone twice on 13 attempts. Together, the duo combined for 224 rushing yards and all three of Louisville’s scores, wearing down Virginia Tech’s defense over four quarters. Whether it was Isaac Brown’s physicality or Keyjuan Brown’s speed, the Cardinals’ backfield dictated the tempo and ensured the Hokies never gained control in the trenches.
What's next?
Virginia Tech football will next take on Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 15. At the time of writing, both the kickoff time and TV channel are yet to be announced.