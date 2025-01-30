Former Hokie Star joins Michael Vick’s Coaching Staff at Norfolk State
Former Virginia Tech quarterback and NFL legend Michael Vick has taken a deep dive into coaching, after he was named the head coach at a Division One program, Norfolk State. With his flurry of staff moves, he announced the signing of his former Virginia Tech teammate as the Spartans’ new running back coach. Andre Kendrick, a dynamic back on the 1999 and 2000 Virginia Tech roster, will coach the backfield on Vick’s staff.
Kendrick spent four years as a running back at Virginia Tech, but his best two years on campus came on the two years he got to play alongside Vick in the backfield. Kendrick, in his first two years, combined for just 125 yards from scrimmage, but he combined for 1,222 yards from scrimmage in his last two years. He was the Hokies' No. 2 rusher in the 1999 season with 645 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kendrick led the ACC in yards per carry in 1999 with 6.3 yards per attempt. In his final year as a Hokie, he ran for 547 yards behind Lee Suggs with 1,207 yards and Michael Vick with 617 yards. That 2000 Hokies' team ran for 2,975 yards total and had 46 touchdowns on the ground.
Those 1999 and 2000 backfields were some of the best backfields in college football history.
Per Norfolk State Athletics:
"Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick has added another experienced mentor to his coaching staff, bringing in Andre Kendrick as the team's running backs coach.
Coming to Norfolk State with profound knowledge from a decorated playing career at the position, Kendrick spent his collegiate football days in Blacksburg with the Virginia Tech Hokies. A high school All-American, Kendrick's game transitioned seamlessly to the college level, leading the Big East with 6.3 yards per carry during the team's 11-1 campaign in 1999.
Previously a high school football coaching consultant, Kendrick provided guidance to student-athletes at E.C. Glass High School with an emphasis on strength and conditioning. He also served as the director of MV7 experience and founded Central Virginia Elite, an advanced youth football program."
Vick began his legendary career at Virginia Tech, redshirting his freshman year under Coach Beamer. He would spend the next two years becoming one of the best collegiate quarterbacks ever. He finished top 6 in Heisman voting both years. He ran for 1,216 yards, seventeen touchdowns and passed for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns. He etched his name into Virginia Tech history as likely the best quarterback to ever call Lane Stadium home, despite not having four years of statistics to add.
He took the NFL by storm as well, becoming the first-ever African-American quarterback to be taken with the first pick in the NFL Draft. Similar to Deion Sanders, he dominated the NFL by winning on multiple levels, Vick revolutionized the game as a rushing quarterback unseen before, and Sanders revolutionized the way teams look at two-way players in the NFL. Sanders played to a certain extent on offense but became one of the best returners ever while also being one of the best cornerbacks ever.
Additional Links:
How to Watch and Listen To Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs Florida State
"Situational football" leads way in hiring of Sam Siefkes As Virginia Tech's New Defensive Coordinator
Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Sam Siefkes as Defensive Coordinator