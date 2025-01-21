Former Hokies RB Jarrett Ferguson Promoted to Assistant Athletic Director of Football Strength and Conditioning
Today, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry announced that former Hokies running back Jarrett Ferguson was going to be promoted to be the assistant athletic director of football strength and conditioning. With over two decades of experience in the field, this was a well earned promotion for Ferguson and a role he should excel at.
Per hokiesports.com:
"Ferguson played running back for Head Coach Frank Beamer and the Hokies from 1998-01, playing a key role on four bowl teams, including Tech's squad that played in the 1999 National Championship Game. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
Ferguson enjoyed a 13-year tenure on Tech's strength and conditioning staff, working under the tutelage of his former strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Mike Gentry, a member of the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame. Ferguson served as senior director of strength and conditioning for football (2006-17) and senior director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports (2018). Ferguson returned to Blacksburg in 2022, serving as an assistant director of strength and conditioning with the football program for the past three years.
“Jarrett Ferguson represents the best of Virginia Tech Athletics,” said Gentry. “He was one of the premier players on championship football teams and achieved his success the old-fashioned way. He earned it. Jarrett is a man of honor and character who understands the value of unselfish hard work. Virginia Tech got stronger today.”
In 2017, Ferguson reached a significant milestone in his career, earning the title of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association. This prestigious honor marks the highest recognition in the strength and conditioning profession.
The Goodview, Virginia native served as assistant director of strength and conditioning at North Carolina, working with the football and women's basketball teams during the 2005-06 season. He began his career in the performance industry as an assistant strength and conditioning director at Ohio University in 2004, overseeing the training regiments for the baseball, women's soccer, wrestling and volleyball programs for the Bobcats."
