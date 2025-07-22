Former Virginia Tech Football Head Coach Justin Fuente to Become TCU Color Analyst
Ex-Virginia Tech football head coach Justin Fuente is back in college football after four years. But it's not as a head coach. In fact, it's not in any coaching position. Instead, Fuente is returning to Fort Worth to become TCU's lead color analyst.
"TCU has always been a special place for me and my family," Fuente said in TCU's press release. "I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the game that I love while partnering with this outstanding broadcast family."
Fuente played at Oklahoma and Murray State in his college days, tallying a 5-8 record as a starter for the former. After transferring to Murray State in 1998, Fuente was named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a Walter Payton Award finalist in 1999, his redshirt senior season.
Fuente coached at TCU as running backs coach from 2007-2008, then as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2009-2011 before moving to Memphis in 2012. Fuente was the Tigers' head coach for four years before venturing to Blacksburg in 2016. In his first year at the helm, he went 10-4, earning the nod for the ACC Coach of the Year that season. After just under six seasons, Fuente and the Hokies came to a mutual parting of ways before the end of the 2021 season.
"Justin Fuente is going to be a great addition to our broadcast team," TCU play-by-play analyst Brian Estridge said. "I am excited about the perspective and insight that he will bring every week. He has an innate ability to teach and explain while still giving you that 'inside the huddle' feel. Coach Dykes and his team are going to be fun to watch on the field, now it's our job to bring that same energy on the radio. I can't wait for Sept 1!"