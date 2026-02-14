Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 14
The Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks faced each other back on January 10, and Auburn came away with a dominant 95-73 victory. Since then, Arkansas has gone on a 6-2 run, and now the Razorbacks find themselves as home favorites in the rematch with Auburn on Saturday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's SEC showdown.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Auburn +5.5 (-102)
- Arkansas -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Auburn +230
- Arkansas -285
Total
- OVER 165.5 (-110)
- UNDER 165.5 (-110)
Auburn vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 14
- Game Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Auburn Record: 14-10 (5-6 in SEC)
- Arkansas Record: 18-6 (8-3 in SEC)
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Auburn 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Auburn's last seven games
- Auburn is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games vs. SEC opponents
- Arkansas is 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Auburn vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch
- Darius Acuff Jr., G - Arkansas Razorbacks
Not only does Darius Acuff Jr. lead the Razorbacks in points per game, averaging 20.8, but he's also leading the team in assists, averaging 6.3, which means that if Arkansas scores, there's a great chance the ball has touched Acuff Jr's hands.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
I've been betting against Auburn quite a bit lately, as I don't think the Tigers are as good as the betting market evaluates them, and I'm going to do the same thing in this spot tonight. Arkansas has been the far better team, despite getting blown out in the first meeting between these two teams.
Arkansas ranks 19th in effective field goal percentage and 122nd in defensive efficiency. Auburn ranks 120th and 255th in those two metrics.
The Razorbacks also do a great job of not turning the ball over, committing a turnover on just 12.6% of their possessions, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the country.
I'll lay the points with Arkansas in this one.
Pick: Arkansas -5.5 (-120)
