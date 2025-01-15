All Hokies

Former Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

Vick will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with Nick Saban and others

Jackson Caudell

Nov 4, 2000; Miami, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick (7) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2000; Miami, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick (7) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick is going to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It was announced today that Vick is going to be a part of the upcoming class and he will join former Hokies Hunter Carpenter, Andy Gustafson, Carroll Dale, Frank Loria, Jerry Claiborne, Bruce Smith, Frank Beamer, and Corey Moore. Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were other members of this year's Hall of Fame class. The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025.

Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a birth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.

Earlier this offseason, Vick was hired to be the new head coach at Norfolk State, which will be his first head coaching job.

This will be a fascinating hire for Norfolk State and one that Hokies fans will watch closely. Vick does not have any head coaching experience at the FBS level, but that does not mean that he could not have success. You can look at Deion Sanders as a recent example of a former player who had no prior coaching experience at the FBS or FCS level and he was fantastic at Jackson State and at Colorado. Sanders had the Buffaloes in the thick of the Big 12 title race, WR/CB Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, and Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does that mean Vick will be as good as Sanders has in his career? No, but I think he is going to have a chance to succeed at Norfolk State.

Related Links

Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Tennessee WR/RB Cameron Seldon

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Forward Rose Micheaux Named ACC Player of the Week

Virginia Tech 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Central Missouri RB Marcellous Hawkins

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football