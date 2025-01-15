Former Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick is going to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It was announced today that Vick is going to be a part of the upcoming class and he will join former Hokies Hunter Carpenter, Andy Gustafson, Carroll Dale, Frank Loria, Jerry Claiborne, Bruce Smith, Frank Beamer, and Corey Moore. Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were other members of this year's Hall of Fame class. The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025.
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a birth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.
Earlier this offseason, Vick was hired to be the new head coach at Norfolk State, which will be his first head coaching job.
This will be a fascinating hire for Norfolk State and one that Hokies fans will watch closely. Vick does not have any head coaching experience at the FBS level, but that does not mean that he could not have success. You can look at Deion Sanders as a recent example of a former player who had no prior coaching experience at the FBS or FCS level and he was fantastic at Jackson State and at Colorado. Sanders had the Buffaloes in the thick of the Big 12 title race, WR/CB Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, and Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does that mean Vick will be as good as Sanders has in his career? No, but I think he is going to have a chance to succeed at Norfolk State.
