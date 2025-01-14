Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Forward Rose Micheaux Named ACC Player of the Week
Two twenty-point performances back-to-back certainly gets a nod for the ACC Player of the Week. After a combined 40 points and 21 rebounds through two games combined, Virginia Tech's Rose Micheaux earned ACC Player of the Week honors, the first Hokie to receive any All-ACC weekly honors this year.
Micheaux led the Hokies to two wins over the week, with one win coming against the then-undefeated No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in double-overtime. The other win came against Wake Forest where Michaeux tied a school-record with 9-for-9 shooting from the field en route to a 61-54 win over the Demon Deacs.
Those were the first two games all year in which Micheaux scored 20 points, with her previous season-high being the 19 points she scored against Elon and Coppin State.
Per the ACC:
"Micheaux recorded back-to-back 20-point efforts in a pair of ACC wins last week for the Hokies. The Wayne, Michigan, native opened the week with her fifth double-double of the season in the Hokies’ 105-94 double-overtime victory at No. 13 Georgia Tech. The forward finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, becoming the first ACC player to post a double-double against the Yellow Jackets this season. On Sunday, Micheaux tied a program record by going 9-for-9 from the field en route to a game-high 20 points with nine rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 61-54 win over Wake Forest."
In the latest AP Poll, the Hokies are not yet receiving votes, but with quality wins over Rutgers, No. 13 Georgia Tech, and Georgia; Virginia Tech's resume fits the part.
Under Coach Duffy's tutelage, there are no true No. 1 scorers either, but plenty of hoopers who can play the role on any given night. Carleigh Wenzel, Rose Michaeux, Matilda Ekh, and Carys Baker all average at least 11.3 points per game. Michaeux is the per-game team leader in rebounds (8.6) and Wenzel is the per-game team leader in assists (3.6).
Virginia Tech is 10th in the ACC in Bart Torvik's rankings, a computerized system similar to KenPom rankings. The Hokies are behind Stanford, Louisville, Florida State, Cal, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, North Carolina, and Notre Dame in the conference.
Virginia Tech has two upcoming home games against Virginia and Louisville. The Cavs are 10-7 on the season with a 2-3 record in the conference and the Cards are 12-5 with a 5-1 record in the conference. All of Louisville's losses have came against ranked opponents (No. 5 UCLA, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 2 UConn, and No. 22 NC State). ESPN's Analytics gives the Cardinals a 55.7% chance to take down the Hokies in Cassell Coliseum.
ESPN's Analytics gives the Hokies a large chance to beat Virginia, as they have a 83.4% chance to win.
