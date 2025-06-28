Four-Star QB Oscar Rios Make College Commitment Decision
Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios made his college commitment decision tonight and he is headed to Arizona. Rios had trimmed his list of seven (which included Virginia Tech) down to Arizona and UCLA and the West Coast quarterback is going to play for the Wildcats. Rios is a 6'3 175 LBS QB who plays at Downey High School (CA).
According to 247Sports, Rios is the No. 146 player in the country, the No. 10 QB in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of California.
Here is a scouting report on Rios courtesy of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
Virginia Tech has pulled in a couple of recent 2026 commitments from Green Run High School in Virginia and they could be on the verge of adding another. Today, 2026 four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land at Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies their highest-rated commit in the 2026 class. Now, Crystal Ball Predictions can always be wrong, but the Hokies might be trending towards a big recruiting win.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 318 player in the country, the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia. The 6'6 285 LBS OT took an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend and has also taken official visits to Maryland, Penn State, and North Carolina. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.
Virginia Tech currently has seven commitments in their 2026 class, which ranks 84th overall in the country.
If Wilder does commit, he will be joining teammates Zaevion Cleveland and Kamren Johnson, both recent additions to Virginia Tech's class. Our own Brett Holmes broke down the commitment of Cleveland earlier this week:
"Cleveland is a consensus three-star cornerback prospect in the 2026 class. He'll have some experienced familiar faces awaiting his arrival in Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Knahlij Harrell, and Zeke Chinwike.
Cleveland's long frame brings him a diversified portfolio in the secondary. He's been thrown into man coverage consistently enough to hold his own on the high school circuit. His height is elite at 6-foot-4, and possesses an eye for the ball, which could get him into trouble in one-on-one situations.
However, the pros don't stop there. Cleveland has held his own against some top-tier talent. The competition he's faced has also revealed his skill in zone coverage, where he could shine on the Hokies. Cleveland could be an effective free safety for the Hokies should they choose to move him off the boundary.
This is where his tape truly stands out. His breakaway speed enables him to recover on plays downfield at an effective rate. His towering frame makes it hard to throw him away without interference. His ball-hawking ability put him at an even greater advantage on mid-to-deep throws.
He showcased his athleticism in the open field as a receiver as well. Watching his offensive tape provides context for the ease of the pick-sixes he made during his junior season.
When his current and future teammate, Kameron Johnson, talked about his commitment to Blacksburg, he had nothing but praise. Johnson was hosted by former Stallion Brodie Adams, crediting the work he and the rest of the familiar faces did to ensure that Virginia Tech was truly home.
"It felt like a family barbeque," Johnson stated. "I've got like five teammates up there, so it's really home now."
Johnson also had praise for newly minted defensive coordinator Sam Seifkes. "He implemented a lot of things that the league does so it's going to prepare me for when I get [to the NFL]," Johnson said.
Cleveland has yet to speak out since his commitment, but it's obvious that whatever the Hokies are doing for these Green Run products is working at an exceptional rate."