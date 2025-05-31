Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Can Coastal Carolina RB Transfer Braydon Bennett Lead the Hokies Rushing Attack?
Today marks the beginning of the All Hokies on SI series, as staff members review each of the 30 transfers head coach Brent Pry has brought to Virginia Tech during the program’s most recent transfer portal windows.
Redshirt senior running back Braydon Bennett, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, is on the path to becoming Virginia Tech’s next star.
During his five seasons with the Chanticleers, Bennett rushed for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last season, he posted 11 touchdowns and a career-high 781 rushing yards, averaging 71 yards per game.
Hokies fans got their first look at Bennett during Virginia Tech’s annual spring game. On a gloomy April afternoon, Bennett logged 11 carries for 74 yards, including a long run of 17 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished the 2024 season with a 79.1 grade over 417 snaps — the second-highest offensive grade on Coastal Carolina’s roster. In 2023, he earned a 68.9 grade in 291 snaps. His highest mark came in 2021, when he recorded a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps.
A native of Greenville, South Carolina, and a product of Southside High School, Bennett held offers from Penn State, Georgia Southern, Virginia, and Coastal Carolina. He was named an All-Sun Belt honorable mention following the 2023 season.
Bennett is one of 30 transfers joining the Hokies this offseason. He is also one of two running backs added via the portal, alongside Marcellous Hawkins, who will be featured in an upcoming installment of this series. Freshman Jeffery Overton Jr. has also joined the running back room.
Will Bennett be able to replace Bhayshul Tuten, who was drafted in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft? He might not do it alone and the Hokies might use more of a running back byu committee approach this season, but Bennett could certainly be the leader of that.
This past season did not live up to expectations, but if you watched Virginia Tech a couple of seasons ago, you know that Drones has the capability of being an elite runner. In 2023, he ran for 818 yards and five touchdowns and was one of the top dual-threats in the country. If he is healthy next season, I think there is going to be a lot of running for Drones and the three running backs that were brought in this offseason.
I think it is likely you will see a rotation of these three backs and Bennett starts. They all complement each other well and have a pathway to make an impact.
The offensive line is going to be key in determining how effective this rushing attack is. The Hokies are losing key players such as Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, but they have a new offensive line coach in former West Virginia OL coach Matt Moore and he has brought some of his former players with him in hopes of quickly getting the OL on track in Blacksburg.
Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Health is always going to be key, but there is the blueprint for a strong running game for the Hokies this season and Bennett might be leading the way.
Recently, the Hokies announced a trio of night games under the bright lights at Lane Stadium, where Bennett will be hoping to show NFL scouts his potential.
