Virginia Tech announces three kickoff times for the 2025 season, including trio of night games
Believe it or not, the upcoming college football season is approaching much sooner than you think. After last season, when the Hokies went 6-7, massive changes were made. Head coach Brent Pry changed both coordinators and enlisted new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes and new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. The Hokies added 30 new players through the portal, shifting the momentum slowly back in favor of Tech.
This afternoon Virginia Tech announced upcoming times for three of games for next season.
These recently inducted night games all follow Virginia Tech's Aflac Kickoff Game against South Carolina on August 31st.
The Hokies' first game of these is against Vanderbilt. Last season, the Hokies fell to the Commodores in an overtime opening week matchup.
Historically, the Hokies hold a 6-4 record over Vanderbilt with the Hokies taking five of the last six matchups against Vanderbilt. The Hokies will be hosting Vanderbilt on September 6th.
One week later, Tech will be hosting in-state foe Old Dominion. The Hokies have a complicated game against the Monarchs.
Tech holds a slightly disappointing 4-2 record against the Norfolk school. Each loss the Hokies have suffered against ODU has seen Tech head home with its tail tucked between its legs. Virginia Tech lost 49-35 in 2017, and 20-17 in 2022, which marked Pry's first-ever game as Hokie head coach.
Lastly, almost a month later the Hokies will be taking on the California Golden Bears.
The Hokies sit with a 24-20-1 record on Friday nights, with Tech splitting the last eight, including their 24-10 loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at the beginning of the year.
Their recent matchups include four against UVa, where the Hokies are 3-1 against their Commonwealth foes, with a 4-2 record in the ACC.
For the Golden Bears, their debut ACC season ended with a 6-7 record, including a woeful 2-6 mark in conference play, with losses to Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Syracuse and SMU.
Four of the Bears’ ACC losses came by one possession last season, with Tech posting its own struggles in close games, losing three of its conference games by one possession.
The two teams have met once before, in a shootout in 2003 that saw California earn a 52-49 win in the Insight Bowl. To put things in perspective, Cal’s quarterback that day was Aaron Rodgers, who finished with 394 yards and two touchdowns.