Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Is Bowling Green Transfer Terion Stewart The Lead Back For the Hokies?
Virginia Tech's roster has undergone quite a change this offseason, with most of the best players from last year's team either going into the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal. The Hokies also replaced both of their coordinators and there is a lot of uncertainty about how this team is going to look in what is going to be a pivotal season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
One of the top players that Virginia Tech has to find a way to replace is running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was one of the best running backs in the country and a 4th round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuten was explosive and the most reliable player on the Virginia Tech offense and replacing him is going to be a huge task. While Virginia Tech might not have a player of Tuten's talent, they brought in three running backs with unique styles who could complement each other well. The most talented back of the bunch might be Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Stewart's defining performance of his career helped Bowling Green earn one of the biggest wins in school history. Stewart ran for 138 yards and one touchdown, while also catching a 27 yard touchdown, in the Falcons massive upset win over Georgia Tech. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and was a force all day long.
This is the kind of physicality that Stewart is going to bring and when you combine that with the running ability of quarterback Kyron Drones, Coastal Carolina transfer Braydon Bennett, and Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins.
This past season did not live up to expectations, but if you watched Virginia Tech a couple of seasons ago, you know that Drones has the capability of being an elite runner. In 2023, he ran for 818 yards and five touchdowns and was one of the top dual-threats in the country. If he is healthy next season, I think there is going to be a lot of running for Drones and the three running backs that were brought in this offseason.
I think it is likely you will see a rotation of these three backs and either Stewart or Bennett starts. They all complement each other well and have a pathway to make an impact.
The offensive line is going to be key in determining how effective this rushing attack is. The Hokies are losing key players such as Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, but they have a new offensive line coach in former West Virginia OL coach Matt Moore and he has brought some of his former players with him in hopes of quickly getting the OL on track in Blacksburg.
Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offense that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Health is always going to be key, but there is the blueprint for a strong running game for the Hokies this season and Stewart might be leading the way.
Recently, the Hokies announced a trio of night games under the bright lights at Lane Stadium, where Stewart will be hoping to show NFL scouts his potential.