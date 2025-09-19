Game Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia Tech vs Wofford
The Virginia Tech Hokies will try to get in the win column for the first time this season when they face the Wofford Terriers this weekend. It will be their first game since firing Head Coach Brent Pry after a very disappointing loss to Old Dominion last weekend, but the Hokies should (emphasis on should) have no problem beating Wofford.
Here's a breakdown and score prediction for this weekend's game.
Virginia Tech's Offense vs Wofford's Defense
Virginia Tech's offense has not been very good this year. They're averaging 19 points per game, but even that isn't indicative of their actual performance. If it weren't for the Hokies scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter against Old Dominion - a game which they still lost by 19 - they'd be averaging around 10 points per game.
Kyron Drones hasn't taken the step many were expecting him to take this year. He's completing just 56.3% of his passes and has thrown for 621 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 127 yards and two scores on the ground. Donovan Greene and Ayden Greene have both stepped up as pass catchers, but that unit as a whole has been pretty uninspiring.
On the ground, the Hokies haven't been any better. As a team, they're averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Marcellous Hawkins has been the Hokies' RB1, but is averaging just 4.0 yards per carry, and while Terion Stewart is averaging close to six yards per touch, he's only received 11 carries this season.
Luckily for them, they face a Wofford team that is...not very good. They're 0-3 with losses to South Carolina State, Richmond and Mercer, and while their defense has been pretty stingy against FCS opponents, the Hokies' talent gap should be large enough for them to score a heap of points.
Virginia Tech's Defense vs Wofford's Offense
For the first game and a half, the Hokies' defense was the strength of this team. They held South Carolina to 17 offensive points and then limited Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt to 10 in the first half. But then everything fell apart. Since halftime of the Vanderbilt game, Tech's defense has allowed 79 points in six quarters. However, they have a chance to turn things around against a Wofford offense that has been very bad this season.
Wofford has played two quarterbacks this season - Ethan Drumm and Jayden Whitaker - who have combined to complete 41.18% of their passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. They haven't thrown an interception yet this season, but they have only averaged 15.3 points per game.
Out wide, the Terriers have just one receiver, Ivory Aikens, who's caught more than five passes this season. He's caught 10 balls for 139 yards and one touchdown, with 80 of those coming on one play. Outside of Aikens, they don't have too many receiving threats who can hurt the Hokies.
While Wofford hasn't been great through the air, they've been even worse on the ground. As a team, they're averaging 2.2 yards per carry on 81 attempts. However, their lead back, Ihson Jackson-Anderson, is averaging 6.3 yards per touch. He's the player Virginia Tech needs to key in on this game.
Overall, despite their recent struggles, the Hokies' defense shouldn't have too much trouble stopping Wofford's offense. They haven't been able to put a whole lot of points up against FCS opponents, so there's no reason to think they can run up the score on Tech.
Score Prediction
Teams typically come out and play inspired football when their coach is fired. I think Tech will come out with something to prove this weekend and try to run up the score on Wofford.
Score: Virginia Tech 41, Wofford 3