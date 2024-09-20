Hokies vs Rutgers: coaches showing each other the ropes, both sides showing respect, a chance for a Tech do-over
Both Rutgers and Virginia Tech head coaches poured praises on the opposing sides' quality, with each coach echoing numerous "future draft picks" during their weekly press conferences.
While it is easy to look at that as both teams throwing compliments at each other to make themselves look humble and not to show a lack of respect, there was once a young Greg Schiano who was rising the ranks years ago as the Knights' head coach. It was then that Tech legend Frank Beamer extended himself as a mentor to young Schiano during league meetings. Schiano has never forgotten that and, to this day, looks for young coaches who may shy away from the easily daunting meetings.
The Hokies hold a firm grip on this matchup, which reaches all the way back to the first matchup in 1920. Since an opening three-game slump for the Maroon and Orange, the Hokies took 12 of the next 13, Yet those pale compared to the matchup last year, where the Hokies fell 35-19.
This matchup was dominated by two early Tech turnovers, which put the Blacksburg side down 21-3. Despite a spirited two touchdowns that cut the deficit to five, the Hokies ran out of gas and eventually let Kyle Monangai run the show and score two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Monangai finished the night with 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Since that day in Piscataway, NJ, where the Hokies sat at 1-3. Since then, fortunes have tuned with the Hokies raking in an 8-4 record, proving a turnaround. However, there is undoubtedly a sharp feeling of improvement to be made before the Hokies are in place, where current Hokie coach Brent Pry is at league meetings carrying the mentorship once on Beamer's shoulders.
Virginia Tech vs Rutgers kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network tomorrow afternoon.