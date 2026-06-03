How Many Potential Playoff Teams Are On Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule?

There's still a summer separating Virginia Tech football from its 2026 season commencing, but the schedule already invites one of the more natural offseason questions: How many College Football Playoff-caliber teams are actually on it against the Hokies?

The answer, at least right now, feels simpler than the names on the page might suggest. I have one team: Miami.

That does not mean Virginia Tech’s schedule is easy. It is not. The Hokies are set to face a slate that includes road trips to Maryland, Boston College, California, Clemson, SMU and Miami, along with home games against VMI, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Virginia. That is a layered schedule with awkward travel, particularly in the second half of the schedule where Virginia Tech travels to Clemson (S.C.), Miami Gardens (Fla.) and Dallas (Texas).

But “difficult” and “playoff-caliber” are not the same thing.

Clemson remains one of the sport’s most recognizable programs, and Virginia Tech’s trip to Memorial Stadium will carry plenty of weight because of the Hokies’ recent history in the series. Still, based on the current state of the ACC conversation, Clemson feels more like a high-end test than a clear playoff team.

I think SMU belongs in a similar category. The Mustangs have quickly made themselves relevant in the ACC picture in just two years, and playing them on the road is no small task. That game could become one of the more revealing matchups on Virginia Tech’s schedule, especially if the Hokies are still building momentum late in the year. But as of now, I think SMU profiles more as a possible spoiler or conference contender than a team that clearly belongs in the playoff discussion.

Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, California and Stanford all present different challenges, but none should be treated as playoff teams at this stage. They can make the schedule harder, and they can shape the Hokies’ season. But there is a gap between favorites and playoff contenders, and I believe Miami is the exception.

The Hurricanes enter 2026 with the strongest playoff argument among Virginia Tech’s opponents. CBS Sports placed Miami at the top of its post-spring ACC power rankings, noting that the Hurricanes were the ACC’s lone College Football Playoff representative last season. That does not guarantee anything this fall, but it gives Miami a different baseline than the rest of the Hokies’ schedule.

The Nov. 21 trip to Miami also comes late enough that the stakes could be fully formed by then. If the Hurricanes are what they are expected to be, Virginia Tech may be walking into a game with playoff implications on the other sideline.

For the Hokies, that makes the schedule less about surviving a gauntlet of playoff teams and more about navigating a deep, annoying and travel-heavy slate before reaching the one opponent that clearly fits the label.

Virginia Tech will face several teams capable of making its life difficult. But potential playoff teams? Right now, I think Miami is in a league of its own.