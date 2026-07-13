Which Coaches on Virginia Tech's Schedule Are On The Hot Seat?

One of the more interesting parts of putting together a college football schedule preview is identifying where the pressure points are. Every team has a few games that matter more than others, but the stakes are not always just about wins and losses. Sometimes, Virginia Tech's opponent is fighting for a championship. Sometimes, they're fighting for bowl eligibility. And sometimes, they're fighting to convince an athletic director that the program is heading in the right direction.

Looking at the Hokies' 2026 schedule, there really aren't many coaches sitting on the proverbial hot seat. Virginia Tech opens with VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland and Boston College before diving into the ACC slate. Outside of one obvious name, most of these coaches enter the season with some level of job security.

Let's start with VMI, though I don't think their new head coach Ashley Ingram is under a plethora of pressure.

The Keydets are entering a transition period after moving on from Danny Rocco, and while the new head coach probably isn't facing immediate pressure, the situation in Lexington is not exactly set up for an overnight turnaround. VMI has gone 1-11 in each of the last two seasons, and the program has been searching for traction in a difficult FCS landscape.

Nobody should realistically expect a first-year coach to come in and fix everything immediately, especially at a program with structural challenges. But the reality is that VMI has a long way to go. The margin for error is thin, and another season buried near the bottom of the standings would only increase questions about the direction of the program.

Still, this is not a hot seat situation. Rather, it's a pure rebuild that doesn't appear to have any upward trajectory.

Maryland is a different story.

The Terrapins feel like the clear pressure point on Virginia Tech's schedule. The matchup in College Park comes early in the season, with the Hokies traveling to face Maryland on Sept. 19. For Maryland, that game could carry a lot of weight because the program has been stuck in neutral for too long.

There has been enough talent coming through College Park to suggest the Terps should be more competitive than they've been. The Terrapins went 4-8 last season, and though they won their first four gamesof the season, they also ended the campaign on an eight-game skid.

A coach can survive rebuilding years. A coach can survive a bad season. What becomes difficult is when a program appears to have the pieces but still cannot take the next step. That is where Maryland sits.

Tony Elliott entered 2025 with his seat burning hot at Virginia, and there was legitimate pressure for him to show progress. But after a dramatically better 2025 season that ended with a 11-3 record, he likely bought himself significant breathing room. A coach who looked like he was fighting for his job suddenly looks like someone who has Virginia moving in a much better direction. The Cavaliers' turnaround changed the conversation completely.

The rest of Virginia Tech's schedule is filled with coaches who have varying levels of pressure but don't appear to be in immediate danger. Clemson, Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, SMU and others all have their own expectations, but none stand out as a coach entering the season in need of a breakthrough. That actually makes Maryland the fascinating early-season matchup that could shape the Terrapins' future.

For Virginia Tech, the game is about proving the James Franklin era is moving in the right direction. For Maryland, it could be an early referendum on whether the program is finally ready to break through or whether it must pivot to a new head coach to accomplish its goals.