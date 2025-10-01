How to Watch and Listen to Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
After a brief stay in Raleigh this weekend, Virginia Tech football is back in Lane Stadium, taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: CW
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Will Blackmon
- Sidelines: Wes Bryant
- Mobile App: CW app
- Online: cw.tv.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Some gametime notes:
The game will represent a homecoming of sorts for Donavon Greene — figurative in the sense that Donavon Greene played with Wake Forest since 2019 before transferring after former head coach Dave Clawson's resignation in December of last year. And literal in the sense that Virginia Tech is hosting its Homecoming Weekend (and Orange Effect) game this weekend against the Demon Deacons (2-2, 0-2 ACC). The Hokies hold a 26-13-1 (66.2%) all-time record against Wake Forest; Tech is 7-3 in its last ten matchups against the Demon Deacons.
The last time that the Hokies faced off against Wake Forest was in 2023, also a Homecoming game. Virginia Tech claimed the game rather easily, behind over 450 total yards from signal-caller Kyron Drones. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane also tallied two receiving touchdowns, while edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland notched four sacks.
This year, the Hokies enter the contest off an ACC-opening 23-21 victory over NC State in Raleigh. That Saturday, tailback Terion Stewart put up a career-high 174 rushing yards, highlighted by an 85-yard rush taken to the Wolfpack's four-yard line.
Stewart, who missed two games and has not started yet this year, leads the team in rushing with 239 rushing yards, five ahead of Marcellous Hawkins. Signal-caller Kyron Drones leads the team in rushing yards gained with 267, but his 109 yards lost due to sacks pulls his number down to 158 net rushing yards, good for 2.5 yards a carry.
On the passing side, Drones currently sits at 105-for-169 (62.1%) on the season, with 1,105 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions. As for Tech's receivers, Ayden Greene leads the team in receiving yards with 244 yards and one touchdown. Donavon Greene is the lone Hokie with multiple receiving touchdowns, sitting at two; both came from Tech's Week 3 contest vs. Old Dominion.
Should Virginia Tech run the ball effectively, the Hokies are primed to walk out of Lane Stadium with their third consecutive victory. Claiming a third straight win would be just the second occurrence for Virginia Tech football in the 2020s. The last time that happened was in the middle of the 2024 season, where the Hokies took down Stanford, Boston College and Georgia Tech. Before that, one would have to go back to 2019, where Tech captured wins over Miami, Rhode Island and North Carolina in that six-overtime game.