How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Announcers, TV, Radio, and More

Virginia Tech football takes on Boston College tomorrow, looking to move to 4-0 after wins over VMI, Old Dominion, and Maryland. Here's how you can tune in for tomorrow's tilt in Chestnut Hill:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech (3-0) enters its Week 4 tilt with the Eagles (2-1) on a roll. After a 73-3 thrashing of VMI to open the season, the Hokies handled Old Dominion 44-21 and beat Maryland 35-26 on the road. The latter victory granted Virginia Tech its first Power Four non-conference win since the 2017 season and broke a 15-game losing streak to Power Four non-conference competition.

In the win over Maryland, Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks while also rushing for an 18-yard score on the ground. Through three games, Grunkemeyer is 79-of-101 for 865 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. His 78.2% completion percentage this season ranks second in the ACC, only behind Miami's Darian Mensah (89.9%).

Tight end Luke Reynolds became the first Hokie since Damon Hazelton in 2018 to put up back-to-back games with 100-plus receiving yards after his 12-catch, 107-yard output against Maryland. For his efforts, Reynolds was named the Mackey Award Player of the Week for Week 3.

The level of oomph Virginia Tech's provided through three games extends to its defense, too. Defensive ends Mylachi Williams, Aycen Stevens, and Mylachi Williams have combined for 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Linebacker Kaleb Spencer is half a sack away from the team lead, while he's racked up 4.5 tackles for loss.

Though the Hokies haven't started 4-0 since the 2017 season, they've opened their ACC slate with a win in five of the last six campaigns. The lone outlier was 2024 against Miami, a contest that ended in a Hail Mary for Virginia Tech, initially ruled a touchdown but overturned after review.

Boston College provides a favorable opponent for Virginia Tech to ease into ACC play. The Eagles are 2-1, though neither of their victories has come comfortably. Boston College narrowly defeated Rutgers 28-21 before escaping with a 22-16 win over heavily overmatched Maine.

Quarterback Mason McKenzie has completed 50 of his 85 passes (58.8%) for three touchdowns and five interceptions while taking six sacks. His mobility has been a bright spot, as he's accumulated 225 rushing yards at 4.7 yards per carry. His ESPN QBR of 38.1, however, ranks just No. 111 among FBS quarterbacks.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Boston area forecasted strong winds as part of a nor'easter this weekend that could cause serious rain that lasts into Monday.

[Nor'easter] Strong winds and rough seas along with a prolonged period of steady rain across the region are expected through this weekend. Beach erosion, coastal flooding, and wind damage including downed limbs and power outages are our main concerns. Rain may last thru Mon. pic.twitter.com/tysk7Y93MG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 24, 2026