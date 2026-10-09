How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cal: Announcers, TV, Radio, and More

Following a 35-33 loss to Pitt at home, Virginia Tech travels to Berkeley, Calif., for its third road test in four games. Ahead of the Saturday showdown against Cal, here's how you can tune in for tomorrow's tilt against the Golden Bears:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

TV Voices: Justin Kutcher, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech's offense ranks second in the ACC with 41.2 points per game, matching up with a shaky Cal squad. The Golden Bears lost their season opener to UCLA before taking down Syracuse 21-18 and handling FCS Wagner 49-7.

California (2-3, 1-1 ACC), however, enters Saturday's clash on a two-game skid, following a 24-10 loss to Clemson and a 39-31 defeat at the hands of UNLV. In the latter, second-year quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele knocked his head on the turf and was held out of the second half.

Sagapolutele, who started as a true freshman in 2025, has thrown for 1,180 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. His quarterback rating of 47.2 ranks No. 97 on ESPN, and he's turned in three ratings of 52 or lower. Jackson Brousseau spelled Sagapolutele for the second half, going 19-of-32 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the eight-point loss to the Rebels.

Sagapolutele was listed as questionable in both Wednesday and Thursday's ACC availability reports; a third report will follow Friday evening, with a game-day update coming at roughly 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC) enters the clash looking to wipe away a two-point loss to Pitt.

In the loss to the Panthers, Virginia Tech outgained Pitt by 204 yards (499-295), though it also committed four turnovers, which resulted in 14 Panthers points. Hokies starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was 30-for-41 for a career-high 434 yards and three touchdowns, though his two interceptions — his first of the season — and two fumbles (one lost) were a pivotal factor in the Hokies' loss.

Grunkemeyer's quarterback rating of 81.9, however, was the second-highest he's turned in this year on ESPN, trailing only his 314-yard output against Maryland on Sept. 19 (31-of-39, three passing TDs, no interceptions). Through five games, he's 131-of-177 for 1,446 yards (8.2 yards/attempt), 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Should Virginia Tech win Saturday, it'll mark the first time since 2017 that the Hokies have won five of their first six games and just the fourth time since 2011.