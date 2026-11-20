Editor’s note: This article is co-authored by Thomas Hughes, the lead editor for Virginia Tech On SI and Sebastian Font, a Co-Sports Editor for The Miami Hurricane. Readers can find a copy of this article on the The Miami Hurricane website, too.

College GameDay, a heated conference rivalry matchup and playoff implications on the line. Not much more you can ask for as a college football fan in mid-November.

The Virginia Tech Hokies head down to South Florida to face off against the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes, playing in primetime in Hard Rock Stadium.

The former Big East rivals turned ACC foes meet for the 43rd time; the Hurricanes have won 27 of the 42 prior all-time matchups and are on a five-game winning streak.

While history and current form point to another Hurricane win, there’s plenty of underlying factors that could make this another trademark VT-UM nailbiter.

Here’s what to watch out for this weekend:

QUESTION FOR BOTH: How much momentum does each team carry into Saturday’s matchup?

THOMAS HUGHES, VIRGINIA TECH ON SI: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) is reeling. The Hokies have lost two straight and dropped four of their last six, including a disappointing 40-22 loss to Stanford at home after falling 51-28 at SMU.

Virginia Tech also surrendered 91 points over those two contests, renewing concerns about its defense after back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and Clemson appeared to signal a turning point in James Franklin’s first season.

In contrast, Miami seems to be revving up into a higher gear, even despite the absence of Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes’ lone blemish this season was an out-of-conference loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 27 in Indiana, and despite being down one of their key playmakers, it’s looking very likely the ‘Canes will make it to Charlotte.

SEBASTIAN FONT, THE MIAMI HURRICANE: The Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) come into this matchup with all the offensive momentum in the world.

Despite likely losing Heisman candidate wideout Malachi Toney for the regular season with an ankle injury, Miami has pivoted to other weapons such as Cooper Barkate who totaled 134 yards in a 36-25 win over Duke, and maintained its status as the No. 1 offense in the country.

The other side of the line isn’t as glowing.

Against Duke, Miami’s defense finally held an opponent under 400 yards for the first time since early October, but still allowed 240 all-purpose yards to running back Nate Sheppard.

Virginia Tech comes into this matchup wounded, with similar defensive struggles. The Hokies have allowed 91 points in their last two games, allowing 569 yards to SMU on Nov. 6.

Miami cannot afford to overlook this matchup as it aims to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship.

TH: Entering this game, Miami seems to have an advantage on paper. What can Virginia Tech do to notch a potential upset?

SF: Virginia Tech needs to follow the North Carolina and Florida State model, who played unafraid against the Hurricanes defense.

Both teams came into their matchups with Miami as double-digit underdogs and nearly pulled off upsets as the Seminoles lost in double overtime and the Tar Heels lost by three.

Where the Hokies can go one step further is limiting turnovers. Both North Carolina and Florida State held a fourth quarter lead, but untimely fumbles put the ball back in the Canes’ hands.

If Virginia Tech can get a foothold early, they have a real shot at sticking with Miami.

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SF: Coach Franklin’s Penn State tenure was notorious for struggles against top-10 teams (4-21. Does that factor into the fan base’s mentality heading into Saturday?

TH: I think it factors into the conversation but that Virginia Tech fans have a different perspective on the statistic. Franklin’s 4-21 record against top-10 opponents is hard to ignore, but the Hokies are coming off a 3-9 season and have already doubled their win total in his first year. Miami is the first and only top-10 opponent on the docket for Tech this season.

That doesn’t mean expectations are nonexistent, however. Virginia Tech has lost two straight, surrendering 91 combined points to SMU and Stanford, and for a fanbase that hasn’t seen the Hokies defeat Miami since 2019, a victory would carry considerable weight.

BOTH: Both teams come into this game with defensive struggles. Which units need tightening up to see more success?

TH: Virginia Tech’s secondary has been a glaring weakness this season, allowing four 300-yard passing performances through 10 games. The Hokies have allowed four Power Four teams — Maryland (359), Cal (321), Georgia Tech (335) and SMU (350) — to eclipse that mark, and they’ve recorded only three interceptions this season.

The struggles were particularly evident against SMU, when Kevin Jennings completed 24 of his 32 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-28 rout. Tech’s allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 64.8% of their passes this year.

Against Mensah, if the Hokies cannot tighten their coverage, and limit explosive plays, they could be in line for another long night.

SF: Miami’s secondary has faced the brunt of criticism. Veteran quarterbacks have routinely carved up the Hurricanes as the secondary has lacked in both coverage and tackling this season.

Because they’ve taken the majority of blame, Miami’s pass rush woes have gone under the radar.

In their past two games, the Hurricanes have generated zero sacks alongside a pressure rate sitting around 22%.

Against a Virginia Tech side who ranks 122nd in sack percentage allowed, Miami’s edge rushers need to get home and create issues for Ethan Grunkemeyer.

BOTH: Give an X-factor player who will set the tone for both teams

SF: For the Canes, it’s going to be Darian Mensah. The Heisman candidate has impressed with his accuracy and willingness to take what defenses give him, boasting a nation leading 76.3 completion percentage and 88.7 QBR.

If he can continue to methodically work his way down the field and finds a rhythm early, Virginia Tech’s defense won’t be able to do much.

For the Hokies, Luke Reynolds has to be the go-to guy.

Having an uber-athletic tight end matched up against run-focused linebackers in coverage will open up the intermediate plays for Virginia Tech. He poses a similar threat to North Carolina’s Jelani Thurman, who eventually went for 70 yards and two touchdowns — crucially open on must-have plays.

TH: I agree on Reynolds but believe sophomore tailback Jeffrey Overton Jr. could be just as important to the Hokies’ chances of keeping Saturday a competitive affair.

Overton has rushed for 869 yards and nine touchdowns this season, averaging around six yards a carry. However, he’ll face a Miami defense surrendering under 75 rushing yards a game. That’ll make establishing the run critical for Tech, particularly with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer having been sacked 3.2 times per game this year.

If Overton can find success on early downs, the Hokies can avoid predictable passing situations against a talented Miami defensive front.

And for Miami, I’ll go with wide receiver Cooper Barkate. The Duke transfer has recorded 46 receptions for 598 yards and six scores this season.

With star sophomore Malachi Toney still unavailable, Barkate figures to shoulder a larger responsibility in Miami’s passing attack. He’s already established himself as one of Mensah’s most reliable targets, and Toney’s absence only increases his production’s importance.

Bella Ochoa – Senior Photographer // Redshirt senior wide receiver Cooper Barkate avoids a Duke defender at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026