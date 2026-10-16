How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Announcers, TV, Radio, and More

BLACKSBURG — After back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal, Virginia Tech football hosts Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium tomorrow. Ahead of the showdown with the Yellow Jackets, here's how you can tune in for tomorrow's Homecoming tilt:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

TV Voices: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) claimed its first ACC win of the season, surprising defending conference champions Duke 28-25 in Atlanta. Running back Trelain Maddox rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, while starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza tacked on 218 passing yards.

This season, Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, has thrown for 1,193 yards (107-of-153), seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech (4-2, 1-2 ACC) enters Saturday's clash on a two-game skid, looking to avoid a fall to .250 in ACC play. The Hokies opened their season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017 and snapped their 15-game losing streak against non-conference Power Four opponents with a 35-26 victory over Maryland in College Park, Md.

However, Virginia Tech lost back-to-back contests to Pitt and Cal; in both games, the Hokies held the ball for the game's final play. Against the Panthers, fifth-year kicker John Love narrowly missed a 36-yard game-deciding field goal that cemented Pitt's 35-33 victory. Had Love's kick been inside the uprights, the Hokies would have moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2005. In the contest, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 434 yards, though he also threw two interceptions — his first of the year.

Grunkemeyer is 152-of-207 (73.4% completion percentage) for 1,734 yards, 12 passing touchdowns (16 total) and two interceptions. His 1,734 passing yards rank No. 6 in FBS, while his quarterback rating of 78.3 is 26th in the nation and fourth in the ACC.

Against Cal, Love was 0-for-2 on field goal kicks, missing tries of 55 and 39 yards. Grunkemeyer was 21-of-30 for 288 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He threw one pick on the field that was negated by a defensive pass interference penalty. The Hokies led 14-13 entering the final quarter and after conceding a touchdown to the Golden Bears, they scored a go-ahead touchdown of their own with 1:15 to play.

However, California marched down the field in 57 seconds to score with 18 seconds remaining, and Grunkemeyer's final-play throw to a well-contested Luke Reynolds was incomplete. It's the first time since September 2024 (Rutgers, Miami) that Virginia Tech has lost back-to-back games by one score.