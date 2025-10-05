Hughes: The Hokies' Shift Will Still Take Time
In my "Closing Thoughts" article published the day before Virginia Tech's one-score loss to Wake Forest, I stated that there was a paradigm shift underway. I still believe that there is. I also still believe that it'll take a sizable chunk of time before those results air themselves out on the field.
The energy was evident — though it came in waves rather than consistently. A handful of players have shown they could be key pieces moving forward, giving the program something to build around. Still, after another one-score defeat, sentiment among the fanbase has swung sharply, as it often does in times like these. The reality, though, likely lies somewhere in between — not as bleak as the harshest critics suggest, yet not as promising as the optimists might hope.
Here's a brief snippet from my "Closing Thoughts" article:
"Things feel different around Virginia Tech football right now. That doesn’t mean everything is fixed — in fact, far from it. ESPN’s FPI still projects the Hokies as underdogs in nearly every game left on the schedule after Wake Forest. But for the first time in a while, it feels like there's a concrete sense of direction, a framework to build on.
In the short term, Montgomery is steering the ship, providing stability and setting the tone for how the program moves forward week to week. Longer term, there’s now a commitment to institutional backing to match the optimism. The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors recently approved a $229 million budget increase over the next four years, a significant show of commitment to athletics and facilities. Notably, $120 million of that figure is expected to come from philanthropic giving, meaning the full impact depends on how much outside investment the university can secure."
And there are positives from the Wake Forest game. The Hokies' run defense was stifling, limiting Wake Forest to only 91 rushing yards. It's the third straight game that opposing teams have been held to under 100 rushing yards.
But, as with any rebuild, it's still a work-in-progress. The framework for the increase in athletic budget is now there. However, the application process isn't complete. And after all, throwing money at a problem doesn't have a 100% success rate for fixing said problem. Here's a snippet again from what I said Friday evening:
"For all the optimism surrounding the program’s direction, wins and losses are still the ultimate currency in college football. Fans can see blueprints and budgets, but Saturdays are when belief is truly built."
As of now, the belief is still there — a quiet but persistent faith that Virginia Tech football can rediscover the identity that once made it one of the ACC’s cornerstones. It’s a program built on toughness and defensive pride, a team that for years set the standard under Frank Beamer’s watch.
The Hokies weren’t just competing; they were contending for conference titles and major bowl appearances on a near-annual basis. That era feels distant at times, but the echoes remain. There remains still a conviction that with the right pieces, discipline and development, Virginia Tech can again rise to the top of the ACC landscape. That confidence was then acted on by the Board of Visitors' promise for a $229 million investment over the next four years.
The question now is whether those dreams — which finally seem to have a real foundation — can grow into something lasting. That answer won’t come quickly; it will take time, effort, and patience over the coming weeks, months, and likely years. Along the way, there will be glimmers of progress, moments that suggest the tide might be turning, but for now, they’ll remain just that: glimpses.
After all, the groundwork being laid today may not fully bear fruit for some time. It’s possible the true results of this rebuild won’t come until after I’ve completed my undergraduate studies at Virginia Tech [Editor’s note: For reference, I am currently a sophomore at Virginia Tech].
After all, this is still a team navigating through transition. The Hokies are adjusting to life after the dismissal of their head coach, a shake-up that inevitably leaves a mark on any program. Add in the challenge of roster turnover, including multiple transfers and the departure of veteran forward James Djonkam, and it’s clear that Virginia Tech is very much in the midst of rebuilding. The process won’t be linear, but if the glimpses of growth continue, belief might once again turn into reality. That won't be for several months, at least, however. In the meantime, there's still a season to be played.
The Hokies take on Georgia Tech next in Atlanta, facing off against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can view the game on the ACC Network.