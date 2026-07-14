Three Virginia Tech Players Who Could Be College Fantasy Football Stars in 2026

Yahoo's launched college fantasy football for the 2026 season, and while Virginia Tech may not boast the same national star power as some of the sport's blue-blood programs, the Hokies still have several players capable of putting together productive fantasy campaigns in 2026.

Overton Jr. flashed in limited action in 2025, rolling up 146 rushing yards and a score in the final four games of the season. He hasn't experienced a whole lot of collegiate ball — but that could play to his advantage, given that there's still relatively little tape on the rising redshirt freshman. In his last full year of compettion (senior season at Hayfield Secondary School), he was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in Virginia. He won two VHSL Class 6 (highest level) state championships at Freedom High School, and in his collegiate career, he compiled over 8,100 rushing yards. He logged 36 touchdowns as a senior and a 49-5 record across his career.

Perhaps more importantly, he's shifted towards a heavier weight, increasing to 205 pounds. That could play into him being able to handle a heavier workload, and in turn, increase his chance of gobbling up yards. He's less spindly now and perhaps sturdier, something that should help him increase his potential fantasy (and in-real-life) workload. His combination of burst, vision and fresh legs makes him an intriguing late-round fantasy sleeper, especially if he carves out a consistent role alongside Marcellous Hawkins.

No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins, RB

Hawkins totaled a team-high 749 rushing yards a season ago, but surprisingly, he only crossed into the end zone once. That comes as a byproduct of Kyron Drones gobbling up most short-yard carries and given that Ethan Grunkemeyer is less a dual-threat and more of a pure pocket passer, that could translate into more traditional goal-line carries for Hawkins, giving him additional touchdown opportunities to pair with what should already be a healthy rushing workload.

If Hawkins approaches 1,000 rushing yards while increasing his touchdown total into the high single digits, he'd quickly become one of the ACC's more valuable fantasy running backs.

No. 3: Luke Reynolds, TE

Tight ends are often difficult to trust in college fantasy football, but Reynolds has the potential to become one of the exceptions.

The former five-star recruit enters 2026 with another offseason of development under his belt and should be one of Grunkemeyer's most dependable targets in an offense that should favor tight ends. The Hokies' tight ends logged 205 receiving yards of a total 428 in April 18's spring game. Reynolds' size and athleticism could create natural mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

If Reynolds is featured more frequently in play-action concepts and inside the 20-yard line, he could produce one of the better statistical seasons by a Hokie tight end.

For fantasy managers looking for consistency at a thin position, Reynolds has all the ingredients to emerge as one of the ACC's most productive tight ends in 2026.