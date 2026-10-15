Initial Availability Report Released for Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech: Who's In, Out, TBD For Hokies?

BLACKSBURG — Following back-to-back losses, Virginia Tech football returns to Lane Stadium for a Saturday showdown against Georgia Tech. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player availability report, which was first used for the 2025 season, provides five types of designations prior to game day: available, probable, questionable, doubtful, and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

LB George Ballance OL Justin Terry DL Emmett Laws

Questionable

WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin CB Jojo Crim OL Lucas Austin OL Roseby Lubintus OL Montavious Cunningham WR L.J. Booker

Probable

WR Takye Heath OL Brody Meadows

Eleven players are on this week's report for Virginia Tech, the same as the Week 6 total ahead of the game against Cal. Here's how the availability report shakes out by position:

Linebacker: 1 (Ballance)

Offensive Line: 5 (Terry, Austin, Lubintus, Cunningham, Meadows)

Wide Receiver: 3 (Heath, Peterkin, Booker)

Defensive Line: 1 (Laws)

Cornerback: 1 (Crim)

Total: 11

Initial availability report for #Hokies vs. Georgia Tech is out. Three players out (Ballance, Terry, Laws). Of note for VT: OL Montavious Cunningham questionable; WR Takye Heath and OL Brody Meadows probable. pic.twitter.com/MIHKYzPafn — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) October 15, 2026

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes, who's rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, is also listed as doubtful on the report.

Season Notes

Virginia Tech opened its season with four straight wins fro the first time since the 2017 campaign, roaring past VMI 73-3 in the opener. 44-21 and 35-26 victories over Old Dominion and Maryland followed, the latter breaking a 15-game losing streak to Power Four non-conference competition.

The Hokies (4-2, 2-1 ACC) opened league play with a hard-earned 21-14 victory over Boston College in a blustery nor'easter. Against the Eagles, sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. — he was playing in his eighth career game after appearing in the final four games of 2025 — ran for a career-high 209 rushing yards, including 140 in the final quarter. His 209 rushing yards were the most by a Hokies player since Bhayshul Tuten (266 yards) in 2024 against Boston College.

Virginia Tech, however, lost its ACC home opener to Pitt 35-33 on Oct. 2. The Hokies ran out to an early 14-0 lead but conceded a 35-10 run that left them in an 11-point hole. Despite a nine-point rally, Virginia Tech fell short, and fifth-year kicker John Love's 36-yard game-deciding field goal attempt was no good.

The Hokies lost the following week to Cal. Tech's 25-20 loss came in spite of it holding a 14-13 lead over the Golden Bears and scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 remaining. However, Cal roared down the field to score with 18 seconds left, and Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's last-gasp throw to tight end Luke Reynolds was incomplete.

The Hokies' consecutive one-score losses to Pitt and Cal mark the first time Virginia Tech has suffered back-to-back defeats by one score since September 2024, when it fell 26-23 to Rutgers and 38-34 to Miami in consecutive weeks.

There will be four reports in total: today's report, one report on Thursday and Friday, plus a game-day report two hours before Virginia Tech's tussle with Georgia Tech. The Hokies' contest against the Yellow Jackets is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET; the contest will be carried on the ACC Network.