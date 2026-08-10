James Franklin Evaluates Virginia Tech's WR3 Competition: "We need some guys to step up in that room."

Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene was the top target in the passing attack last season, and he is back for another go-around in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech went out and plucked Que'Sean Brown from the transfer portal, and Brown was one of the best slot receivers in the ACC last season for Duke and should be a great complement to Greene and whoever is going to start at quarterback. Tight end Luke Reynolds may lead the team in targets as well.

But the Hokies have to find other players to step up when it comes to the depth of the receiver position.

This was true during the spring and it is still true now. Virginia Tech has competition all over its roster as it enters the first season under head coach James Franklin, but even Franklin admitted on the Hokies media day on Sunday, this team needs guys to step up at this position:

"Yeah, it's been good. There's a number of guys, whether it is Snook Peterin or whether is Tyseer Denmark, [Davion "FatRat" Brown] is a guy that I think has flashed as a true freshman. I think there's a lot of guys talking about him and excited about him. Marlion [Jackson], we didn't get to see this spring but Marlion is doing some really nice things and I think Marlion's got a unusual combination of movements, speed, quickness for a guy his size.

That's exciting as well. So, I think there's there's some really good compet competition. I think [Luke] Stuewe's done some really good things as well. I think your point is a fair one though, right?

We need some guys to step up in that room. We've had that challenge in the past. When you're able to get some guys on the outside that that people are scared of or at least concerned of, it opens everything else up. It opens the tight ends up. It opens the running game up. I also make the argument the better your running game could be, that also creates stress on the defense, which should create opportunities on the outside as well. That's where balance is important. We're going to need some guys to step up and and show that they can change the game and beat people when they want to play man coverage and load the box up."

Biggest question on the team?

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I think the offensive line is a bigger question mark, it is hard to deny that Virginia Tech is going to need someone to step up on the outside. There are three reliable targets for whoever starts at quarterback (Greene, Brown, and Reynolds), but as Franklin said, this offense cannot afford to have teams load up the box to stop the run.

The Hokies have a very talented backfield with Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton, not to mention transfer Bill Davis, but they won't be able to operate and reach their full attention without a compotent passing attack.

There are some talented options who could pop through though. Peterkin and Denmark might be the most talented options to fill these spots, but inexperience is their question mark. Jackson could likely be a solid option for them, but how high is the ceiling?

There is a ways to go and Virginia Tech can ease into their schedule with games against VMI and Old Dominion, but as they get into ACC play, they have to find answers.