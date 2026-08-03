What We Know Vs What We Are Assuming About Virginia Tech Entering Fall Camp

The 2026 season represents one of the biggest turning points in recent Virginia Tech football history. A new era under James Franklin has brought renewed expectations, a revamped roster, and a level of optimism that was missing after a disappointing 3-9 campaign.

But with change comes uncertainty. Some things about this year's Hokies are already clear. Others are projections based on potential, experience and what we believe this team can become. As Virginia Tech prepares for a critical season, here is what we know versus what we are assuming.

What We Know

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer gives Virginia Tech more stability at quarterback.

For the first time in several seasons, Virginia Tech enters the fall with legitimate confidence at quarterback. Grunkemeyer arrives from Penn State with experience in Franklin's system and a proven track record of efficiency.

During his seven starts in 2025, Grunkemeyer completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while posting a 75.0 QBR. Those numbers don't guarantee instant success, but they provide a much higher passing floor than Virginia Tech had a year ago.

No. 2: The defensive line has a stellar returning foundation.

Virginia Tech's defense struggled at times in 2025, but the defensive front enters 2026 with a clear strength. Kemari Copeland returns after earning All-ACC recognition, finishing last season with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Opposite him, Elhadj Fall provides another disruptive presence after recording 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season. The Hokies have experience and production along the defensive line. That gives the defense a reliable starting point, though the remainder of the line is rather unproven, especially on the edge.

No. 3: The Hokies have more offensive weapons to work with.

Virginia Tech's offense lacked consistency last season, but the 2026 roster is much more complete. Luke Reynolds gives the Hokies a proven tight end after recording 35 receptions for 368 yards during his time at Penn State, while wide receiver Ayden Greene provides a vertical threat and has experience (516 yards, three touchdowns in 2025).

Combined with a more experienced offensive line, running backs Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. forming a formidable 1-2 punch, and a quarterback that should be comfortable in the system, Virginia Tech has significantly upgraded its offensive talent.

What's Being Assumed

No. 1: The offensive line can improve mightily.

The Hokies return experience up front, including center Kyle Altuner, but experience does not automatically equal improvement.

Virginia Tech needs the offensive line to become more consistent as both a pass-blocking and run-blocking unit. If the group can protect Grunkemeyer and create running lanes, the offense has a chance to become one of the ACC's biggest surprises. If not, many of the offensive improvements could be limited.

No. 2: James Franklin's culture change will take hold quickly.

Franklin has a proven history of rebuilding programs, but Virginia Tech is still undergoing a major transition. New schemes, new expectations, and a large number of roster changes create challenges. The assumption is that Franklin's leadership, recruiting ability and experience will immediately raise the program's floor. Whether that translates into wins in Year One remains to be seen.

No. 3: The secondary can develop into a strength.

Virginia Tech has experienced pieces in the secondary, led by safety Tyson Flowers, who recorded 49 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble last season. However, the Hokies will need younger defensive backs to step into larger roles. The assumption is that players like Quentin Reddish and Joshua Clarke can make that leap and turn the secondary into a dependable unit. Both dealt with injuries in 2025; Clarke tore his ACL in spring ball and missed the whole season, while Reddish suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after playing in the first three games of the campaign and making 15 tackles.

The 2026 Hokies have more talent, more experience and more optimism than they did a year ago. But expectations are built on both reality and projection. Virginia Tech knows it has a better quarterback, a stronger defensive front and more offensive weapons. What remains to be proven is whether those improvements can translate into consistent wins.