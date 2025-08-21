Jaylin Lane Is Gearing up to Take the Next Step with The Washington Commanders
Jaylin Lane continues to turn heads in Washington.
The 128th overall pick in this year's draft has been praised from day one. Adam Peters was in love with his speed and vision in the open field, highlighting him as the top returner on their draft board.
"Everybody in the building wanted to draft Jaylin Lane," Peters stated in an interview with Pat McAfee.
Lane saw the most usage so far in the Commanders' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He registered three receptions for 42 yards in their dominant victory. What was important about this performance was where he was lining up. Lane moved all around the formation, getting some quality reps on the boundary.
What kind of impact could Lane make?
Lane's usage will continue to ramp up with his playmaking ability. He's projected to be the team's punt returner to start the season. However, the team's leading target remains sidelines amidst a contract standoff.
Despite activation off the PUP, Terry McLaurin remains doubtful to enter the 2025 season with a new deal. He began working out again, but a lack of work with the starting unit could hinder how quickly we see the team's leading receiver get back to form.
One man's contract dispute is another man's opportunity. Lane has a plethora of options in front of him. Veterans like Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, and K.J. Osborn may get the nod ahead of him early on. However, everyone has taken notice of his eagerness to learn the Commanders' brand of football.
"He's coming along well," Commanders' receiver KJ Osborn noted. "[He's] willing to learn, works hard, takes coaching. He's been able to make some plays. He should be exciting."
The former Hokie knows that at this stage of his career, he has nothing but growth ahead of him. Being a sponge and soaking up every play and lesson he can is of utmost importance.
"Any criticism, I'm welcoming it all," Lane expressed. "The worst thing I can do is come out here and think I made it. The best thing I can do is come out here and grow from all these great players that've played nine, 10-plus years. Why not just soak in everything you can?"
All of his learning is beginning to pay off. His previous performance turned heads online and boosted the coaches' confidence in his ability to contribute early on. Dan Quinn has a ton of tough decisions to make as the season approaches, especially in the wide receiver room. He, however, thinks Lane is ready to leap in his development.
As the season approaches, the first team will see more work to condition for the regular season to kick off. Whether he gets in with that unit or the second team, Lane should see increased opportunity in Washington's final two preseason games. Lane is going to be competing on a team that his hoping to be a factor in the Super Bowl Race, and that is going to present a lot of opportunities.