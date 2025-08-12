Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn Gives Update On Health of QB Tyrod Taylor
According to New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor had to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the preseason. The Jets are hopeful that Taylor is going to be ready to go for week one's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Provided that he is healthy, Taylor is set to back up Justin Fields this season, and that is fortunate for the Jets because Taylor is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. For his career, Taylor has over 12,000 yards passing to go along with 68 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. This is his first season with the Jets, and this is his seventh team overall in the NFL.
A three-time ACC champion, the 2010 ACC Player of the Year, and Tech’s all-time winningest starting quarterback, Taylor was inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame in 2024.
Can Kyron Drones have the success of Taylor?
Virginia Tech has not had the same kind of success since Taylor left, but they have a quarterback with a lot of talent in Kyron Drones. Drones has had a good fall camp so far and could be in for a huge season in Blacksburg.
After the Hokies first practice, head coach Brent Pry had a lot of good things to say about his starting quarterback:
"I thought Kyron looked really rhythmic and consistent today. He operated the offense fast and efficiently. I wasn't sure he'd come out on day one and do that. With the defense lined up and things full-tilted, but he did. He looked really sharp today. He's brought for the early part of camp."
Pry also mentioned how comfortable Drones looked out on the field today:
"Yeah, it's, you know, we've tried to slow him down to be cautious and minimize reps and he hasn't been interested in that, to be honest. We had some reps, you know, that weren't his reps today, that he wouldn't come out. We were subbing somebody in for him and he wanted to stay out there with the ones, which I'm not surprised, but he's worked tremendously hard to get back. You know, it's been a, it's been a, it's been a ride for him and he's got a ton of determination. He trusts the docs. And to this point, it's gone very well."
Is Drones ticked off about how last season went? Pry mentioned that the Hokies QB is playing with a chip on his shoulder at the start of Fall Camp:
"He absolutely is disappointed in how he played at times. He's absolutely disappointed that the injury bug got him and he couldn't finish the year, you know the right way."
With so many new faces on the offense and a new coordinator, what should be the reasonable expectation for Drones this season? Will we see the talented player who looked like one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in 2023? Or will the inconsistencies slow him down, as well as all of the new faces? Virginia Tech has a huge test to start the season against South Carolina, which had one of the best defenses in the country last season. If Drones is healthy and playing like his 2023 self, this could be a closer game than many expect.