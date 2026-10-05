Kickoff Time Announced For Virginia Tech's Week Seven Game vs Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football's game time and TV channel for its Week 7 tussle with Georgia Tech have been unveiled.

The Hokies (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will take on Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. It'll be the second straight week on the ACC Network for Virginia Tech, following Cal, and it'll be the fourth week on the network this season for Virginia Tech (VMI, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech).

Virginia Tech's home contest against Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 is a 3:30 p.m. kick on the ACC Network.#Hokies — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) October 5, 2026

Georgia Tech lost its first two games to open the season, falling to Colorado 14-13 and then No. 18 Tennessee 45-24. A 44-11 victory over Mercer ensued, but it was swiftly followed by a 34-27 loss on the road to Stanford. This year, Yellow Jackets starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza has completed 84 of his 123 (68.3%) passes for 975 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Yellow Jackets have a home contest in Atlanta against Duke on Oct. 10, while Virginia Tech travels to Berkeley, Calif., to play Cal at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network).

The Hokies opened their season with a 73-3 drubbing of VMI before moving past Old Dominion 44-21. A 35-26 victory over Maryland — Tech's first over a Power Four non-conference opponent since 2017, its first in 15 tries — ensued, and Tech kept its unbeaten streak rolling after muscling by Boston College, 21-14.

Last week against Pitt, the Hokies rushed out to a 14-0 lead but were outscored by the Panthers 35-10 spanning the end of the first quarter to Pitt's first drive of the fourth. Virginia Tech made a quick nine-point rally via a Noah Chambers safety and an Ethan Grunkemeyer touchdown to freshman Davion "FatRat" Brown — the first of Brown's career.

Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 434 yards, which is the second-most in a Virginia Tech game (trailing Bryan Randall's 504 vs. Syracuse in 2002) dating back to at least 1987. However, Grunkemeyer also fumbled the ball twice (lost once) and threw two interceptions, his first of the year.

Virginia Tech's run game was held to just over two yards per carry against Pitt, though its pass-catchers thrived Friday. Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown caught seven passes for 147 yards and a receiving touchdown, while tight end Luke Reynolds hauled in seven catches for 93 yards. Senior receiver Ayden Greene, who missed the Boston College game with an injury, totaled 88 yards on four catches, including a 48-yard snag.

Virginia Tech will drive to Greensboro before flying for California on Thursday, per Franklin.